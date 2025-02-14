Games
News In English

Greek Opposition Leader Accuses Government of Cover-Up in Tempi Train Disaster

Greek Opposition Leader Accuses Government of Cover-Up in Tempi Train Disaster Φωτογραφία: ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI
Androulakis accused the government of strategically spreading misinformation.

Nikos Androulakis, leader of Greece’s opposition PASOK party, has accused the government on Thursday of covering up key details related to the Tempi train disaster, claiming that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis orchestrated efforts to conceal evidence from the judiciary. In an interview with Alpha TV, Androulakis criticized the government’s handling of the tragedy and alleged a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

He pointed to Mitsotakis’ initial statements, in which the prime minister attributed the explosion to engine oils. "If the investigation proves this was false, he will be deeply exposed, as he maintained this narrative for two years before suddenly changing course," Androulakis said. He also criticized the handling of forensic evidence, arguing that in any other European country, experts would have immediately secured the site and collected samples to determine the cause of the explosion. Instead, he claimed, the government’s failures left critical questions unanswered.

Androulakis accused the government of strategically spreading misinformation, particularly in the lead-up to last year’s elections. "Just hours after the tragedy, they leaked falsified conversations of the stationmaster to friendly media outlets," he said. He further alleged that evidence was hidden from the judiciary, pointing to the burial of key materials at the crash site and the involvement of government official Christos Triantopoulos in a controversial meeting. "Had the site not been tampered with, the judiciary would have more evidence about what caused the explosion," he added.

He also accused Mitsotakis of shielding political figures from legal scrutiny, arguing that New Democracy lawmakers were actively blocking investigations. "Either we have an alarmingly incompetent government or one that is dangerously capable of anything to stay in power. I believe it’s the latter," he stated.

Androulakis announced that PASOK will propose a no-confidence motion against the government, citing widespread public distrust. However, he said the party is waiting for the full investigative reports to be released before moving forward.

He also dismissed attempts to link PASOK to the anarchist group Rouvikonas, calling the accusations absurd. Responding to concerns about his trust in Greece’s judicial system, Androulakis admitted that his faith in both the government and the judiciary had been shaken. "Judges, like politicians, are accountable for their actions. The judiciary could be doing a much better job," he concluded.

Ο Αντετοκούνμπο «συμπαίκτης» με Ρόσμπεργκ & Ντουράντ, σε AI επένδυση πολλών εκατομμυρίων!

Απίστευτο: Ο πρόεδρος της Στεάουα έδωσε εντολή στον προπονητή, για αλλαγή παίκτη στο ημίχρονο με τον ΠΑΟΚ!

Κατώτατος μισθός: Έως 50 ευρώ αύξηση από 1ης Απριλίου στον ιδιωτικό τομέα

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Στον κλοιό των τεκμηρίων όσοι αγόρασαν ακίνητα – Παραδείγματα

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Τα προσυμπληρωμένα στοιχεία στο έντυπο Ε3

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

«Βόμβα» από Τάισον: «Ζητώ συγγνώμη, δεν μπορώ να συνεχίσω!»

Βαθμολογία UEFA: Έχασε ευκαιρία να «ξεφύγει» η Ελλάδα!

Χρειάζεσαι ενυδάτωση; Αυτά είναι τα 9 πιο υγιεινά ποτά εκτός από το νερό

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Η βιταμίνη που καταπολεμά τις ρυτίδες και «φωτίζει» το δέρμα

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Τσικνοπέμπτη: Τα 4 μυστικά για να απολαύσεις το κρέας χωρίς φούσκωμα και πρήξιμο

