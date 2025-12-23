A key factor behind this underperformance is weak labor productivity, which is essential for sustainable wage growth and long-term competitiveness.

More than a decade after the outbreak of the sovereign debt crisis, the Greek economy continues to bear its structural scars. The crisis abruptly interrupted Greece’s path of economic convergence with Europe, and that gap has yet to close in any meaningful way. According to the Bank of Greece, medium-term prospects suggest that Greece’s level of gross domestic product is unlikely to return to the European average in the foreseeable future.

One of the clearest indicators of this persistent divergence is GDP per capita measured in purchasing power standards, a metric that allows for cross-country comparisons of living standards. In 2009, Greece stood at 93.4% of the European Union average. During the crisis years, that figure collapsed, and despite a modest recovery since then, it remains strikingly low. By 2024, Greek GDP per capita had recovered only to 69.4% of the EU average. This underscores a central feature of the post-crisis period: economic recovery has not translated into strong real convergence, but has instead progressed slowly and unevenly.

A key factor behind this underperformance is weak labor productivity, which is essential for sustainable wage growth and long-term competitiveness. Greece has made significant strides in boosting employment and implementing structural reforms, particularly in the labor market. Yet productivity has remained stubbornly below the average of the Eurozone. Over the entire period from 1995 to 2024, Greek productivity has consistently lagged behind, whether measured per worker or per hour worked.

Before the crisis, there were signs of gradual convergence. Between 2000 and 2009, productivity per employee in Greece rose to about 66% of the euro area average. This trend was abruptly reversed during the crisis, when productivity collapsed to below 50% of the euro area benchmark by the end of the previous decade. Since then, the recovery has been weak and fragile. By 2024, productivity per worker had edged up to 51%, but without any clear indication of a sustained acceleration.

The gap appears even wider when productivity is measured per hour worked. Greeks work more hours on average than most Europeans, yet the output generated per hour is remarkably low. In 2024, labor productivity per hour in Greece reached just 39% of the euro area average. This stark contrast highlights deep structural inefficiencies that cannot be resolved simply by increasing working time.

These weaknesses are also reflected in unit labor costs. For much of the past three decades, wages in Greece rose faster than productivity, undermining competitiveness and contributing to inflationary pressures. After 2013, unit labor costs declined sharply, largely as a result of wage cuts imposed during the adjustment programs. However, in the past two years, this trend has begun to reverse. Unit labor costs are once again rising, while productivity has remained flat or has even declined slightly.

Sectoral data reveal pronounced differences within the economy. Construction has recorded the strongest productivity gains, while manufacturing stands out as one of the more dynamic and outward-oriented sectors, outperforming industry as a whole. By contrast, sectors such as retail trade, tourism and primary production have experienced falling productivity combined with rising unit labor costs, dragging down overall economic performance.

According to the Bank of Greece, persistently low productivity reflects both weak total factor productivity and low capital intensity. Years of disinvestment during the crisis severely eroded the country’s capital base. At the same time, the Greek economy remains heavily reliant on small firms and sectors with low value added and limited exposure to international markets. Although Greece is now in an upward phase of the economic cycle, the underlying data point to a sobering conclusion. Without a decisive improvement in productivity, the long-promised convergence with the rest of Europe will remain more aspiration than reality.