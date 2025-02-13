Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Biotech Investment Under Scrutiny as Orgenesis Secures Full Ownership of Theracell

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Biotech Investment Under Scrutiny as Orgenesis Secures Full Ownership of Theracell
In August 2022, the Greek government approved a substantial state subsidy for a biotechnology investment that was meant to revolutionize gene and cell therapy in the country.

Then-Deputy Minister of Development and Investments, Nikos Papathanasis, signed off on a €31.7 million grant to the Greek company Theracell Laboratories IKE, supporting a broader €82.9 million investment under Greece’s Strategic Investments Law.

Theracell’s plan was ambitious. The company aimed to develop cutting-edge autologous cell and gene therapies by creating mobile production units, known as OMPULs (Orgenesis Mobile Processing Unit Laboratories). These self-sufficient labs were intended to be stationed near hospitals, ensuring personalized treatments could be delivered to patients quickly and efficiently.

The approval of such a significant investment, however, drew attention not only because of its size but also because of who was involved.

Theracell Laboratories IKE was a joint venture, with ownership split evenly between the Sakellaridis family, a Greek group specializing in cell therapies, and Orgenesis Maryland Inc, an international biotech company focusing on advanced gene therapies.

A key figure in Orgenesis was—and still is—Heiko von der Leyen, the husband of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Enterprise Greece designated Theracell as a Priority Investment of Strategic National Importance, granting it access to fast-track licensing and approval processes. This status also made the company eligible for an investment grant to support industrial research in decentralized Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) production, though no funds have been disbursed yet.

Alongside the €31.7 million government grant, Theracell's financing package included a €1.9 million tax exemption, €4.1 million in equity funding, €37 million in bond financing, and €10 million in bank loans. The company planned to establish its main laboratory along the Athens-Corinth highway, with construction set for completion by December 31, 2026. As part of its commitment, Theracell also pledged to create 174 new jobs in its first full year of operation.

However, the investment never progressed as planned.

Instead, in July 2024, Orgenesis Maryland Inc acquired the remaining 50% of Theracell from the Sakellaridis family, effectively taking full control of the company. The transaction was formalized on July 12, 2024, when Theracell Advanced Biotechnology Applications SA, the Sakellaridis family’s entity, agreed to transfer its entire stake to Orgenesis. On the

Greek Business Registry, the deal appeared to be a €12,500 transaction, based on the company’s nominal share capital. But in reality, the price was far greater.

According to a company announcement, Orgenesis paid $13 million to acquire the remaining 50% of Theracell. This valuation was determined by an independent assessment, but the financial structure raised eyebrows. Out of the $13 million purchase price, $10.32 million was deducted to cover debt that Theracell already owed to Orgenesis, leaving the Sakellaridis family with a net payout of just $2.7 million, payable in installments until 2028.

The valuation of $26 million for the entire company puzzled many observers, given Theracell’s dire financial situation. By the end of 2023, the company’s financials revealed deep losses. Its equity was deeply negative, standing at -€4.47 million, compared to -€2.53 million in 2022. Its pre-tax losses reached €1.95 million, while long-term debt increased to €5.47 million. Short-term liabilities also surged, rising from just €270,000 in 2022 to €2.28 million in 2023. Even more concerning was the company’s cash position, which collapsed from €137,460 in 2022 to a mere €4,520 in 2023.

Based on these figures, Theracell’s true enterprise value was estimated at around €3.27 million, a figure far below the $26 million valuation used in the sale to Orgenesis. Investors in the United States may have already recognized this discrepancy. Since the announcement of the Greek government’s investment in August 2022, Orgenesis’ stock price on Nasdaq has plummeted by 94.63%.

The key question persists: Why did Orgenesis—and, by extension, Heiko von der Leyen and his associates—assign such a high value to Theracell despite its troubling financials? Was this a misjudged gamble in the biotech sector, an inflated investment, or is there another underlying factor yet to be uncovered?

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο επόμενος «Μουζακίτης & Κωστούλας» του Μεντιλίμπαρ: Εξτρέμ που 2/3 σουτ του, είναι γκολ! (videο)

Ο επόμενος «Μουζακίτης & Κωστούλας» του Μεντιλίμπαρ: Εξτρέμ που 2/3 σουτ του, είναι γκολ! (videο)

«Μου δείχνεις κόκκινη κάρτα γι’ αυτό;;;»: Γιατί αποβλήθηκε ο Σλοτ στο Έβερτον-Λίβερπουλ (video)

«Μου δείχνεις κόκκινη κάρτα γι’ αυτό;;;»: Γιατί αποβλήθηκε ο Σλοτ στο Έβερτον-Λίβερπουλ (video)

Αναδρομικά μόνο για όσους κερδίζουν στα δικαστήρια - Νομικοί εξηγούν στο Dnews

Αναδρομικά μόνο για όσους κερδίζουν στα δικαστήρια - Νομικοί εξηγούν στο Dnews

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Βροχή οι καταγγελίες για αθέμιτες πρακτικές των εταιρειών ρεύματος

Βροχή οι καταγγελίες για αθέμιτες πρακτικές των εταιρειών ρεύματος

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Νέος λογαριασμός ΕΝΦΙΑ: Ποιοι θα δουν μειώσεις, ποιοι αυξήσεις

Νέος λογαριασμός ΕΝΦΙΑ: Ποιοι θα δουν μειώσεις, ποιοι αυξήσεις

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

«Σοκ»: Υπάλληλος της FIFA συνελήφθη για αποπλάνηση ανηλίκου!

«Σοκ»: Υπάλληλος της FIFA συνελήφθη για αποπλάνηση ανηλίκου!

Τι έκανε ο Παυλίδης; Ρεκόρ στην Μπενφίκα με γκολ-ποίημα! (video)

Τι έκανε ο Παυλίδης; Ρεκόρ στην Μπενφίκα με γκολ-ποίημα! (video)

«Λειτουργεί σαν Botox»: Η viral κρέμα του TikTok που εξαφανίζει τις ρυτίδες και τις σακούλες σε λίγα λεπτά

«Λειτουργεί σαν Botox»: Η viral κρέμα του TikTok που εξαφανίζει τις ρυτίδες και τις σακούλες σε λίγα λεπτά

Έκανε μπάνιο σε ζεστό γάλα και έτριβε το σώμα της με αλάτι – Αυτά ήταν τα μυστικά ομορφιάς της Κλεοπάτρας

Έκανε μπάνιο σε ζεστό γάλα και έτριβε το σώμα της με αλάτι – Αυτά ήταν τα μυστικά ομορφιάς της Κλεοπάτρας

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Αλκοόλ: Αυτό είναι το ποτό που σε παχαίνει περισσότερο – Ποιο να επιλέξεις στη θέση του

Αλκοόλ: Αυτό είναι το ποτό που σε παχαίνει περισσότερο – Ποιο να επιλέξεις στη θέση του

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Workers Face Extreme Fatigue: The Most Physically Demanding Jobs Revealed

Greek Workers Face Extreme Fatigue: The Most Physically Demanding Jobs Revealed

News In English
Tempi Tragedy and Wiretapping Cover-Up? Judicial Decisions Spark Outrage in Greece

Tempi Tragedy and Wiretapping Cover-Up? Judicial Decisions Spark Outrage in Greece

News In English
Seismic Swarm Shakes Greece’s Cyclades Islands: Over 1,100 Quakes Since February 1st

Seismic Swarm Shakes Greece’s Cyclades Islands: Over 1,100 Quakes Since February 1st

News In English
Using the Constitution to Control Institutions - What Tasoulas’ Election Reveals About Greek Politics

Using the Constitution to Control Institutions - What Tasoulas’ Election Reveals About Greek Politics

News In English

NETWORK

Τελικά, μπορείτε να πίνετε χυμό αν έχετε διαβήτη;

Τελικά, μπορείτε να πίνετε χυμό αν έχετε διαβήτη;

healthstat.gr
Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr
Πυρά κατά ΔΕΔΔΗΕ από την ΕΣΠΕΝ: Τεράστια η πρόσθετη οικονομική επιβάρυνση από το net metering

Πυρά κατά ΔΕΔΔΗΕ από την ΕΣΠΕΝ: Τεράστια η πρόσθετη οικονομική επιβάρυνση από το net metering

ienergeia.gr
Έτρωγε 30 αυγά την ημέρα για ένα μήνα - Οι αλλαγές στο σώμα του

Έτρωγε 30 αυγά την ημέρα για ένα μήνα - Οι αλλαγές στο σώμα του

healthstat.gr
«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Πρεμιέρα για το πρόγραμμα άτοκης δανειοδότησης έως 25.000 ευρώ

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Πρεμιέρα για το πρόγραμμα άτοκης δανειοδότησης έως 25.000 ευρώ

ienergeia.gr
Ιστορικό ρεκόρ στην κατανάλωση αερίου στην Ελλάδα- Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση σε όλη την Ευρώπη

Ιστορικό ρεκόρ στην κατανάλωση αερίου στην Ελλάδα- Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση σε όλη την Ευρώπη

ienergeia.gr
Ανέτοιμη η παγκόσμια κοινότητα για μία νέα πανδημία - Η θέση της Ελλάδας

Ανέτοιμη η παγκόσμια κοινότητα για μία νέα πανδημία - Η θέση της Ελλάδας

healthstat.gr
Τσικνοπέμπτη: Η σαλάτα που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από το τραπέζι

Τσικνοπέμπτη: Η σαλάτα που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από το τραπέζι

healthstat.gr