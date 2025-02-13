Greek Workers Face Extreme Fatigue: The Most Physically Demanding Jobs Revealed

This reflects a systemic issue in which labor-intensive professions, particularly in tourism and food services, push workers to their physical limits.

A new study by the Institute of Labour of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (INE-GSEE) has highlighted the most physically exhausting jobs in Greece, revealing a troubling pattern of workplace fatigue and burnout.

The findings suggest that Greece’s economic model—largely based on labor-intensive industries and long working hours—is producing overworked employees who endure harsh conditions, often at the cost of their health.

One of the most alarming conclusions of the study is the high prevalence of work-related illnesses and injuries, many of which are either underreported or not documented at all.

This reflects a systemic issue in which labor-intensive professions, particularly in tourism and food services, push workers to their physical limits.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the research firm Prorata, surveyed 1,305 private-sector employees over the age. Nearly 40 percent of respondents worked in retail, hospitality, and food services—sectors that dominate employment in Greece.

According to the findings, more than half of private-sector workers experience significant physical strain, which includes long hours of standing, repetitive movements, heavy lifting, and exposure to extreme temperatures. These conditions are especially common in tourism-related jobs, which are central to the Greek economy.

The research identified hospitality and food services as the most physically demanding industries, with 64 percent of employees in these sectors reporting high levels of physical exhaustion. Workers in transportation followed closely, with 56 percent stating that their jobs required significant physical effort.

Wholesale and retail trade, including vehicle repair, also ranked among the most demanding sectors, with 55 percent of workers reporting similar challenges. Other industries with high physical strain included construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and education, though to a slightly lesser extent.

The impact of this grueling work schedule is evident in the level of exhaustion reported by employees. Among those working in hospitality and food services, 83 percent said they return home from work feeling completely drained.

In the retail and transportation sectors, this figure stood at 76 percent, while 72 percent of construction and education workers expressed similar feelings of exhaustion. Even in traditionally less physically demanding fields such as media, communication, and scientific research, a significant percentage of employees reported extreme fatigue.

Beyond exhaustion, the study also underscores the long-term health consequences of physically demanding jobs. Workers in retail and vehicle repair reported the highest levels of work-related health deterioration, with 67 percent stating that their job had negatively affected their physical well-being. In transportation and warehousing, the figure was 66 percent, while in construction, it stood at 64 percent.

Hospitality and food service workers were also among the most affected, with 63 percent citing health problems linked to their work. Similar concerns were raised by employees in healthcare, media, and scientific professions.