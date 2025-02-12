Two Years After Tempi Tragedy: Families Challenge Government and Judiciary Over Accountability

As Greece approaches the second anniversary of the Tempi railway disaster on February 28, the nation remains embroiled in debates over the circumstances surrounding the tragic event that claimed 57 lives, many of them young students.

The Greek government faces criticism for allegedly attempting to obscure political responsibilities, while opposition parties attribute culpability to the administration. Amidst this tension, the families of the victims have intensified their efforts, confronting the leadership of the Greek judiciary with accusations of serving governmental interests over the pursuit of truth.

Maria Karystianou, president of the "Tempi 2023" association, responded on Tuesday to Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa's statement titled "Democracy Demands Respect for Institutions." This exchange follows Karystianou's fervent appeal for authorities to "stop burying the Tempi case file."

In her announcement, President Klapa emphasized on Tuesday that while disagreements with judicial actions are permissible, they should never be expressed through ridicule, threats, or actions that undermine institutions and their rules. This was in reaction to Karystianou's previous comments.

Karystianou, in a succinct social media post, addressed Klapa's statement by posing several pointed questions:

She questioned whether, in a true democracy, it is acceptable for the head of the executive branch to intervene with the head of the judiciary, especially when the latter is appointed by the government. She referenced Prime Minister Mitsotakis's March 6, 2023, letter to Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos, requesting that the Tempi case be assigned to the highest investigative level, thereby potentially sidelining the initially appointed investigator.

Karystianou further asserted that those who act in violation of laws and disregard constitutional guarantees of functional and personal independence are the ones truly undermining democracy. She emphasized that respect is earned and given only to those who genuinely uphold democracy and the law, regardless of their knowledge, experience, or position.

Regarding the Tempi incident, Karystianou highlighted that for over a decade, citizens have been crammed into "death carriages" because funds were diverted elsewhere instead of passenger safety. She declared: "We will not resign! Faithful to vindicating the souls of our children and dedicated to our constitutional duty, we will protect democracy against anyone who hypocritically undermines it."