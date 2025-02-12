Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Cracks Down on Crypto Violations: Who Faces Prison and Heavy Fines?

Greece Cracks Down on Crypto Violations: Who Faces Prison and Heavy Fines?
Greece is tightening its grip on the cryptocurrency sector with a new regulatory framework designed to enhance investor protection and impose stricter oversight on crypto asset providers.

The proposed legislation, currently under public consultation, aligns with the European Regulation 2024/1114, which came into force on December 30, 2024. This move signals a broader European effort to bring the rapidly evolving crypto market under tighter control. By 2025, additional provisions related to crypto taxation will further reinforce the regulatory landscape.

Under the new rules, both businesses and individuals failing to comply with market regulations will face severe penalties, including hefty fines, imprisonment, and exclusion from financial activities. Entrepreneurs operating cryptocurrency exchange platforms without authorization from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission or the Bank of Greece risk at least one year in prison and fines of up to €700,000. Companies engaging in misleading advertising - such as promoting crypto investments with “guaranteed returns” without disclosing risks - will be publicly named and fined up to €5 million or 12% of their annual turnover, with authorities ordering the immediate cessation of such deceptive campaigns.

Executives of cryptocurrency exchanges who exploit confidential information for personal gain will face financial penalties amounting to twice their illicit profits, temporary trading bans, and potential suspension or revocation of their platform’s operating license. Crypto service providers that refuse to cooperate with regulatory authorities, withhold required information, or manipulate data to evade scrutiny will also be subject to serious consequences.

Such violations will result in public disclosure, fines reaching €5 million, and potential revocation of their license.

Senior executives who repeatedly commit serious violations, such as market manipulation or withholding critical information from investors, will face even harsher penalties. Those found guilty will be banned from holding executive positions in financial institutions for at least ten years and may also face restrictions on their ability to trade for personal gain.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Το «τρελό» τελευταίο 15λεπτο στο Μάντσεστερ Σίτι – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης! (video)

Το «τρελό» τελευταίο 15λεπτο στο Μάντσεστερ Σίτι – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης! (video)

Πήγαν για την απόλυτη «βόμβα» με trade Αντετοκούνμπο – Ντόντσιτς οι Μάβερικς, αλλά…

Πήγαν για την απόλυτη «βόμβα» με trade Αντετοκούνμπο – Ντόντσιτς οι Μάβερικς, αλλά…

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Πληρωμή στα τέλη Μαΐου - Το κρύο αυξάνει την κατανάλωση

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Πληρωμή στα τέλη Μαΐου - Το κρύο αυξάνει την κατανάλωση

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

Ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας: Τι ισχύει για τηλεργασία, catering, πωλητές και διευθυντικά στελέχη

Ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας: Τι ισχύει για τηλεργασία, catering, πωλητές και διευθυντικά στελέχη

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Έρχονται τα δυναμικά τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Ποιοι καταναλωτές θα ωφεληθούν

Έρχονται τα δυναμικά τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Ποιοι καταναλωτές θα ωφεληθούν

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Η Αλάνιασπορ «ευχαρίστησε» τον Γιώργο Τζαβέλλα για τους Σπόραρ & Βιλένα!

Η Αλάνιασπορ «ευχαρίστησε» τον Γιώργο Τζαβέλλα για τους Σπόραρ & Βιλένα!

Φοβερό: Αγώνας για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου U17 έληξε με… 22-0!

Φοβερό: Αγώνας για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου U17 έληξε με… 22-0!

Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

Γάλλος Δερματολόγος αποκαλύπτει: Τα 3 πράγματα που πρέπει να κάνεις για να δείχνεις πιο νέα

Γάλλος Δερματολόγος αποκαλύπτει: Τα 3 πράγματα που πρέπει να κάνεις για να δείχνεις πιο νέα

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής έγινε πατέρας – Η πρώτη φωτογραφία του μωρού

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής έγινε πατέρας – Η πρώτη φωτογραφία του μωρού

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Μπάμπης Αναγνωστόπουλος: Το αίτημα που έχει κάνει μέσα από τη φυλακή – Τι αποκάλυψε ο δικηγόρος του

Μπάμπης Αναγνωστόπουλος: Το αίτημα που έχει κάνει μέσα από τη φυλακή – Τι αποκάλυψε ο δικηγόρος του

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Two Years After Tempi Tragedy: Families Challenge Government and Judiciary Over Accountability

Two Years After Tempi Tragedy: Families Challenge Government and Judiciary Over Accountability

News In English
Dendias Highlights Greece&#039;s Strategic Role in Global Security at Washington Conference

Dendias Highlights Greece's Strategic Role in Global Security at Washington Conference

News In English
Alexis Tsipras Invited to Harvard for Lectures and Discussions on Policy and European Affairs

Alexis Tsipras Invited to Harvard for Lectures and Discussions on Policy and European Affairs

News In English
Is Greece Giving Real Estate Firms an Unfair Advantage in Renewable Energy?

Is Greece Giving Real Estate Firms an Unfair Advantage in Renewable Energy?

News In English

NETWORK

Wind Europe: Ώθηση για τα υβριδικά υπεράκτια αιολικά οι ευρωπαϊκές επιχορηγήσεις – Αγκάθι το ηλεκτρικό δίκτυο

Wind Europe: Ώθηση για τα υβριδικά υπεράκτια αιολικά οι ευρωπαϊκές επιχορηγήσεις – Αγκάθι το ηλεκτρικό δίκτυο

ienergeia.gr
Η βιταμίνη που ενισχύει την καρδιά και μειώνει την πίεση, σύμφωνα με βιολόγο

Η βιταμίνη που ενισχύει την καρδιά και μειώνει την πίεση, σύμφωνα με βιολόγο

healthstat.gr
Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής έγινε πατέρας – Η πρώτη φωτογραφία του μωρού

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής έγινε πατέρας – Η πρώτη φωτογραφία του μωρού

theissue.gr
Τρίμηνη επιδότηση για το ρεύμα στις επιχειρήσεις- Ποιες αφορά

Τρίμηνη επιδότηση για το ρεύμα στις επιχειρήσεις- Ποιες αφορά

ienergeia.gr
5 τρόφιμα για την πρόληψη υψηλής χοληστερίνης

5 τρόφιμα για την πρόληψη υψηλής χοληστερίνης

healthstat.gr
Πώς θα πετύχετε βαθύ ύπνο για να ξυπνάτε ανανεωμένοι κάθε πρωί

Πώς θα πετύχετε βαθύ ύπνο για να ξυπνάτε ανανεωμένοι κάθε πρωί

healthstat.gr
Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε άνοδο η χονδρεμπορική αγορά - Ανησυχία και από τις «υψηλές πτήσεις» στο φυσικό αέριο

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε άνοδο η χονδρεμπορική αγορά - Ανησυχία και από τις «υψηλές πτήσεις» στο φυσικό αέριο

ienergeia.gr