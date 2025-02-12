Greece Cracks Down on Crypto Violations: Who Faces Prison and Heavy Fines?

Greece is tightening its grip on the cryptocurrency sector with a new regulatory framework designed to enhance investor protection and impose stricter oversight on crypto asset providers.

The proposed legislation, currently under public consultation, aligns with the European Regulation 2024/1114, which came into force on December 30, 2024. This move signals a broader European effort to bring the rapidly evolving crypto market under tighter control. By 2025, additional provisions related to crypto taxation will further reinforce the regulatory landscape.

Under the new rules, both businesses and individuals failing to comply with market regulations will face severe penalties, including hefty fines, imprisonment, and exclusion from financial activities. Entrepreneurs operating cryptocurrency exchange platforms without authorization from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission or the Bank of Greece risk at least one year in prison and fines of up to €700,000. Companies engaging in misleading advertising - such as promoting crypto investments with “guaranteed returns” without disclosing risks - will be publicly named and fined up to €5 million or 12% of their annual turnover, with authorities ordering the immediate cessation of such deceptive campaigns.

Executives of cryptocurrency exchanges who exploit confidential information for personal gain will face financial penalties amounting to twice their illicit profits, temporary trading bans, and potential suspension or revocation of their platform’s operating license. Crypto service providers that refuse to cooperate with regulatory authorities, withhold required information, or manipulate data to evade scrutiny will also be subject to serious consequences.

Such violations will result in public disclosure, fines reaching €5 million, and potential revocation of their license.

Senior executives who repeatedly commit serious violations, such as market manipulation or withholding critical information from investors, will face even harsher penalties. Those found guilty will be banned from holding executive positions in financial institutions for at least ten years and may also face restrictions on their ability to trade for personal gain.