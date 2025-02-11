Greece’s Political Landscape Shifts as Traditional Parties Decline and the Far Right Rises

Greece is undergoing a major political transformation as traditional parties lose ground while anti-systemic and far-right forces gain momentum.

This trend is not unique to Greece but part of a broader European and global pattern.

However, in Greece, the shift is largely driven by voter dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ six-year rule, which has been marred by scandals and controversy.

At the same time, opposition parties have struggled to capitalize on public discontent due to their own internal divisions and fragmentation.

Recent opinion polls suggest that these political shifts are not mere fluctuations but the beginning of a deeper realignment that is gaining momentum. The decline of the ruling center-right New Democracy (ND) has not translated into gains for PASOK, Greece’s main opposition party.

On the contrary, PASOK is experiencing setbacks of its own, while SYRIZA, the country’s primary left-wing force, is grappling with internal divisions and waning stability, struggling to reclaim its former strength.

In contrast, smaller parties with anti-establishment rhetoric are on the rise. These include Course of Freedom (Plefsi Eleftherias) led by Zoi Konstantopoulou, Voice of Reason (Foni Logikis) led by Afroditi Latinopoulou, and Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) led by Kyriakos Velopoulos.

Among them, Greek Solution appears to be the most politically entrenched, maintaining steady support while the others experience more volatility.

At the same time, the dominance of right-wing and far-right forces over the center-left and left is becoming more pronounced. This represents a significant break from Greece’s post-dictatorship political order, where center-left parties traditionally held an advantage—even during New Democracy’s strongest electoral performances.

The growing ideological gap suggests that in the coming years, Greece’s political map may be permanently redrawn.

The broader European context cannot be ignored. With the resurgence of far-right politics across the continent and the continued global influence of figures like Donald Trump, Greece’s rightward shift may not have peaked yet. If this trajectory continues, the country could see an unprecedented scenario: instead of a traditional contest between the right and center-left, the next major electoral battle could be between the mainstream right and the far right.

Once Greece’s dominant center-left force, PASOK has failed to sustain the momentum it briefly gained when Nikos Androulakis took over as party leader. Instead, it has entered a period of decline, and unless it regains traction soon, its hopes of competing for first place in future elections could be permanently dashed.

While Androulakis’ leadership is unlikely to be immediately challenged—his position will naturally be tested in the next national elections—internal tensions and behind-the-scenes dissatisfaction could weaken the party further.

Moreover, there is no sign of a broad center-left coalition forming to challenge Mitsotakis, as different factions within the opposition remain focused on their own political interests.

One of the most significant shifts in Greek politics is the fragmentation of the left. SYRIZA, once the dominant progressive force, has splintered into multiple factions, weakening its ability to mount an effective opposition.

Currently, the party is in discussions with the New Left—one of its breakaway groups—over a potential reunion. If they merge, they could reclaim their position as Greece’s official opposition, a status currently held by PASOK due to the divisions within SYRIZA.

SYRIZA’s leadership is open to reintegrating New Left MPs into its parliamentary group while allowing the faction to maintain some autonomy. However, the New Left itself remains undecided on whether to fully merge with SYRIZA or form a broader progressive alliance. Internal tensions persist, particularly with the 53+ faction, which opposes reunification, raising the risk of further splits.

If SYRIZA and the New Left do not reach an agreement by late spring or early summer, their opportunity to form a unified opposition may pass entirely—leaving them vulnerable to further political fragmentation.