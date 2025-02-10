The Time for Action: Greece’s Government Must Close the Legal Loophole Enabling Cover-Ups

The government of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is facing mounting criticism over its failure to pass a key implementing law related to a constitutional reform that was meant to strengthen political accountability. After nearly six years of inaction, this legislative omission is now being viewed as more than just a bureaucratic delay—it risks becoming a political scandal that could fuel allegations of a cover-up.

At the heart of the issue is a reform passed in 2019, which abolished a special statute of limitations that previously protected former ministers and deputy ministers from prosecution. This change was seen as a major step toward equality before the law, ensuring that politicians would no longer receive preferential treatment when facing criminal charges. However, despite this constitutional amendment, the necessary legislative changes have never been made, leaving an outdated legal framework in place that still includes the abolished statute of limitations.

Legal experts unanimously argue that, since 2019, any provisions limiting the prosecution window for politicians have been rendered invalid by the Constitution itself. Yet, the Greek government has not introduced the necessary laws to formalize this, raising questions about its intentions. This legislative gap creates a contradiction between the Constitution and existing laws—an ambiguity that could lead to serious legal and political consequences.

The timing of this issue is particularly sensitive. If the current parliamentary session ends without action, cases involving former government officials—potentially including high-profile figures linked to serious incidents such as the Tempi train disaster—could face legal obstacles. The Tempi crash, one of Greece’s deadliest train accidents, has already left the public demanding accountability. If legal loopholes allow former officials to avoid prosecution, it could deal a major blow to trust in the country’s institutions.

With summer 2025 fast approaching, the lack of legal clarity could soon create major challenges for Greece’s judiciary. Prosecutors may find themselves unable to move forward with cases against former ministers if the implementing law is not passed.

Should this happen, accusations of political interference and cover-ups will be difficult to dismiss as mere partisan attacks. Many in Greece already suspect that this delay is not accidental but rather a calculated move to shield certain political figures from legal consequences. At a time when public confidence in government and institutions is already fragile, such an outcome could further deepen political distrust.

Beyond the legal implications, the issue poses a significant ethical question for the Mitsotakis administration: how can it justify failing to close this legal loophole when it originally supported the constitutional reform? The government’s inaction risks undermining its own credibility, particularly if legal complications prevent full accountability for the Tempi disaster, a tragedy that remains deeply traumatic for Greek society.

To illustrate the potential consequences, consider this scenario: a former Minister of Transport, responsible for railway safety at the time of the Tempi disaster, faces criminal charges. Prosecutors have gathered enough evidence to bring a case against him. However, if legal proceedings are not initiated before the current parliamentary session ends in summer 2025, he could argue that the statute of limitations still applies under the old, unrepealed law.

Even if legal scholars insist that the constitutional reform overrides previous legislation, the former minister could still take the case to court, triggering a legal standoff that could delay or derail justice altogether.

Such an outcome would be difficult to justify after six years of legislative inaction. The Greek government has had ample opportunity to explicitly repeal the outdated statute of limitations and align national laws with the 2019 constitutional revision.

If, after the summer, politicians facing potential prosecution invoke the legal loophole to avoid accountability, the Mitsotakis administration will bear the political cost of what many will see as a deliberate cover-up. The stakes are high—not only for the government’s credibility but also for the integrity of Greece’s democratic institutions.

The Greek public has made its demands clear: justice and transparency. The government, however, is running out of chances to prove it is on their side.