Macron to Host Mitsotakis in Paris Amid AI Summit and Defense Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Élysée Palace in Paris on Monday, coinciding with the AI Action Summit, a high-profile international gathering focused on the future of artificial intelligence.

The visit follows a brief meeting between the two leaders last Tuesday on the sidelines of an informal EU summit in Brussels. Their discussion touched on the potential sale of Meteor air-to-air missiles by the European defense consortium MBDA to Turkey—a development that has drawn significant attention in Greece.

According to diplomatic sources, Mitsotakis sought clarity from Macron on the matter. While the French president acknowledged that discussions were taking place, he stressed that a final agreement was far from certain. French officials have also pointed out that the key decision-maker in this deal is the United Kingdom rather than France.

Athens has indicated that it will closely monitor the issue but does not intend to take steps to block the potential sale. Greek officials emphasize that the country follows its own defense strategy and does not base its procurement policies on Turkey’s military acquisitions.

Greece has significantly strengthened its defense ties with France in recent years, securing a major arms deal that includes the purchase of Rafale fighter jets and Belharra-class frigates. Notably, sources in Athens have suggested that the possible sale of Meteor missiles to Turkey is unlikely to impact Greece’s ongoing defense procurements, including the planned acquisition of a fourth French frigate.

The Greek government also welcomed recent statements from French diplomatic sources reaffirming a key clause in the 2021 Franco-Greek defense agreement. The pact includes a mutual assistance provision, ensuring that France and Greece would support each other in the event of an external threat.

France’s approach to arms sales to Turkey has historically been cautious. While Paris has approved exports in the past, it has generally avoided selling weapons that would significantly alter the military balance between Greece and Turkey. However, France is now one of the last major European defense producers—after the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain—seeking access to the Turkish defense market.