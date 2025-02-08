Games
Greece Expands and Modernizes Property Valuation

The Greek government is undertaking a major reform of its property valuation system, introducing automated price adjustments, nationwide expansion of official valuations, and a new digital platform to track real estate transactions.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Finance, aims to bring official property values in line with actual market prices, enhancing transparency and improving tax accuracy.
A key component of the reform is a new digital platform, valuemaps.gov.gr, which will collect real estate data from multiple sources, including the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), the Land Registry, municipal authorities, and the country’s e-Urban Planning system. This platform will allow for continuous monitoring and real-time price adjustments based on market conditions, ensuring official valuations reflect current property trends.

As part of the changes, property valuations in 36 zones across 12 municipalities will be revised following official appeals. Among the affected areas are Athens suburbs such as Chalandri, Glyfada, and Vrilissia, as well as locations across Greece, including Piraeus, Ithaca, Karpathos, Loutraki, Symi, Pyrgos, Rhodes, and Leros. The new valuations are expected to be announced soon.

Additionally, the objective valuation system is being extended to 2,167 new areas that previously lacked official price assessments. In the greater Athens region, this includes Varkiza, Legraina, Agia Marina, Charakas, Daskalio, and Porto Rafti, while in other parts of Greece, new valuations will be applied in Achaia, Ilia, Trikala, and Florina.
A temporary valuation system is also being introduced to address cases where court rulings invalidate existing official property values. In such instances, a special algorithm will determine interim valuations for up to six months until the Ministry of Finance issues a new official price. These provisional values will either be based on the average of the annulled and previous valuation or reduced by 30% if no prior reference price exists.

Another key reform is the launch of a new digital platform that will record actual property sale prices, improving transparency for buyers and investors. This system, drawing data from the Land Registry, will include key details such as square footage, floor level, property age, and sale price, while maintaining privacy by omitting buyer and seller identities. The initiative aims to help buyers make informed decisions by providing clear insight into market trends

