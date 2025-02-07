Melina Travlou Re-Elected as President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

Prominent figures Nikos Veniamis and Nikolas Martinos secured second and third place, respectively, in the election.

Greek shipping executive Melina Travlou has been re-elected as President of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS), reaffirming her leadership in one of the world’s most influential maritime industries.

Prominent figures Nikos Veniamis and Nikolas Martinos secured second and third place, respectively, in the election.

Speaking on Thursday at the Union’s Annual General Assembly in Athens, Travlou emphasized the strength, unity, and global influence of Greek shipping, describing it as a cornerstone of both Greece’s economy and the international maritime sector.

Addressing a packed audience, she reflected on the industry's resilience amid global challenges, as well as its commitment to competitiveness and sustainability.

Despite accounting for just 0.1% of the world’s population and 0.2% of global GDP, Greek shipowners control over 20% of the world’s shipping capacity, underscoring Greece’s remarkable influence on global trade.

Travlou highlighted how Greece continues to lead the industry through strategic investments in new vessels and cutting-edge technologies.

The Greek-controlled fleet now consists of approximately 5,700 vessels, and shipowners are heavily investing in next-generation ships. Over the past year alone, Greek-owned tonnage under construction increased by 65%, making up 17% of the global order book.

Currently, 589 Greek-owned ships—with a total capacity exceeding 56 million tons—are being built, many of them designed to support the industry's transition to greener energy.

Greek shipowners control over 60% of the European Union’s fleet, making them essential to the region’s economic stability and maritime strategy. Travlou stressed that Greek shipping is synonymous with European shipping, shaping policies that impact trade and transportation across the continent.

Addressing the industry's climate commitments, Travlou acknowledged the complex negotiations within the International Maritime Organization (IMO), where 176 countries are working on a global framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in shipping.

A key proposal gaining traction is the creation of a fuel levy-based financial mechanism, supported by 50 IMO member states. This system would shift compliance costs to commercial operators, rather than disproportionately burdening shipowners. If an agreement is finalized in spring 2025, the new regulatory framework could come into effect by March 2027, aligning with the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the new FuelEU Maritime regulations.