ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Could Spyros Latsis Make a Comeback in Greek Banking?

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Spyros Latsis, the Greek billionaire and business magnate, is widely known as the son of the late tycoon Yiannis Latsis, whose legacy spans shipping, real estate, and banking.

Now, nearly 13 years after stepping away from Eurobank amid Greece’s financial crisis and the strict bailout agreements that reshaped the country's economy, speculation is growing over whether he could return to the Greek banking sector.

Interestingly, these rumors are not originating from Greece but from sources abroad, fueling discussions about Latsis’s potential re-entry into a market he once played a key role in shaping.

Currently, Latsis holds a 45% stake in EFG International, the Swiss banking powerhouse that has been demonstrating impressive financial performance. The bank’s first-half results for 2024 underscore its steady growth, with total assets reaching 41.2 billion Swiss francs. Its equity capital stands at 1.9 billion francs, while its net profit for the same period amounted to 162.8 million francs.

A key indicator of EFG’s financial strength is its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which sits at 17.5%, reinforcing its robust capital position. However, the most striking figure is in its assets under management, which surged to 159.3 billion francs in the first half of 2024.

The bank’s complete financial picture for the year is set to be revealed on February 19, when EFG International announces its full-year results.

Beyond its financial success, what sets EFG International apart is its strong Greek presence within its leadership team. Three of the seven members of the Executive Committee hail from Greece.

Dimitris Politis serves as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO, overseeing the bank’s financial strategy. Vasiliki Dimitrakopoulou leads the bank’s Legal and Compliance division on a global scale, while Ioanna Archimandriti holds the role of Global Head of Human Resources.

Archimandriti is no stranger to the Greek banking scene, having previously served as Head of Group Transformation at Greece’s Eurobank -during the tenure of Christos Megalou as CEO- , just before Fairfax Financial Holdings became a key stakeholder in the institution.

