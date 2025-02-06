Games
GEK TERNA and Motor Oil in Talks Over Heron, Stirring Market Speculation

The confirmation on Wednesday of discussions between GEK TERNA, a leading Greek infrastructure and energy group, and Motor Oil, a major petroleum and energy company based in Greece, regarding Heron, one of the country’s key electricity providers, has triggered notable market activity and fueled speculation about a potential deal.

While both companies have refrained from announcing any definitive decisions, their acknowledgment of ongoing negotiations indicates that developments are taking place behind the scenes.

The main question now is whether this corporate engagement will evolve into a strategic partnership with significant ramifications for Greece’s energy sector. Motor Oil, a dominant player in electricity production and trading, is actively seeking to expand its energy portfolio.

At the same time, GEK TERNA has positioned Heron as a leading electricity supplier, establishing a strong foothold across multiple market segments.

Heron currently holds a 10.28% share of Greece’s retail electricity market, making it one of the country's key suppliers. In the high-voltage sector, which primarily serves industrial consumers, it controls 18.6% of the market.

Its presence in the medium-voltage segment, which caters to businesses, stands at 16.7%, while in the low-voltage market—serving households and small enterprises—it maintains a 6.7% share.

Additionally, in electricity generation from thermal power plants, Heron holds 6.10% of the market.

