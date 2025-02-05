Santorini Rocked by Earthquakes: Airbnb Cancellations Skyrocket

By Tuesday evening, a total of 11,000 people had left Santorini.

Santorini, the world-famous Greek island known for its stunning sunsets and romantic allure, is experiencing an unprecedented tourism collapse as continuous earthquakes rattle the region. Amid growing fears of a potential volcanic eruption or a stronger seismic event, booking cancellations for Airbnb accommodations have soared past 80%, while thousands of visitors and residents are fleeing.

By Tuesday evening, a total of 11,000 people had left Santorini. Around 7,000 individuals and 1,200 private vehicles departed via ferry, while more than 4,000 travelers opted to fly out. The strongest earthquake since the seismic activity began on Saturday struck at midday on Tuesday, measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale. The tremor's epicenter was located south-southwest of Arkesini at a depth of 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles).

Seismologists and Greek authorities have yet to determine whether the activity will intensify or subside, further fueling uncertainty. The impact on tourism has been devastating, with nearly all reservations for the next two months being canceled. Andreas Chios, president of the Panhellenic Association of Property Managers, described the situation as “unprecedented and absolute.”

“It’s still early to assess the full extent of the crisis, but at this rate, cancellations are surpassing 80%. This is a period when Santorini usually sees a steady flow of visitors, even in February and March,” Chios said on Tuesday.

Both Greek and international travelers are canceling their trips in droves. “Most of the bookings were from Greek travelers, followed by visitors from Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. But now, all of them are being canceled en masse,” Chios explained.

The sharp rise in cancellations is setting new records for Santorini, which is typically a year-round tourist destination. “We have never seen anything like this before,” the president of Airbnb stated. “While natural disasters can sometimes cause disruptions, this level of mass cancellations is unheard of. People are canceling not just out of fear, but sheer panic.”

Notably, nearby islands have not experienced the same dramatic decline in bookings, as they were never expected to receive significant tourist traffic during this season. “We will have a clearer picture of future reservations in the coming weeks. The peak of the season was expected just before Easter, but for now, everything depends on how the situation evolves,” Chios added.