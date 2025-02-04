Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Leverages AI to Boost Tax Compliance

Greece Leverages AI to Boost Tax Compliance
Leveraging artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and automation, AADE aims to modernize tax procedures and enhance compliance.

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has unveiled an ambitious strategic plan for 2025-2029, aiming to transform the country’s tax administration through digitalization and automation. A key focus of the initiative is increasing the timely submission of income tax returns to 96% and VAT returns to 99% by 2029, while also ensuring that 90% of tax payments are made on time. By introducing automated, pre-filled tax returns, the reform seeks to reduce compliance costs for businesses and individuals while improving efficiency and transparency in tax collection.

At the heart of the plan is the transition to a data-driven, technology-enhanced tax system, referred to as "Tax Administration 3.0." Leveraging artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and automation, AADE aims to modernize tax procedures and enhance compliance. This transformation will be funded in part by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility and will involve the replacement of outdated IT systems with an integrated digital ecosystem.

One of the most significant innovations is the unification of all taxpayer data under a single tax identification number (AFM), allowing for a comprehensive real-time view of financial obligations and rights. This development will ensure seamless digital tax services, enabling individuals and businesses to manage their tax matters online from anywhere in the country. A centralized accounting system will further streamline operations, consolidating all tax-related obligations within a single platform.

Efficiency improvements will be a defining feature of the new system. AADE aims to process 95% of digital taxpayer requests within 24 hours and fully digitize 80% of tax service procedures by 2029. For cases requiring more time, the goal is to resolve them within three working days, ensuring a faster and more responsive tax administration. The reforms will also benefit the business sector, particularly in international trade. Greece is introducing streamlined customs clearance processes that will allow more than 90% of imports and 95% of exports to be processed within an hour. Additionally, tax refunds will be automated, with 95% expected to be completed within 30 days, offering significant relief for businesses and individuals.

To enhance citizen engagement and accessibility, the tax authority is expanding its digital services. Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots will be introduced to provide immediate responses to tax-related inquiries, while an online appointment system will allow taxpayers to schedule in-person visits, reducing wait times and bureaucratic inefficiencies. As part of its investment in human capital, AADE is also launching a real-time tax data analysis center, known as DataLab, which will improve decision-making and help predict financial trends. Employees will be trained in emerging technologies, ensuring that the agency remains at the forefront of digital governance.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Ντόντσιτς ήταν στην… απ’ έξω: Πώς «πέταξε» 15 εκατομμύρια, χωρίς να το ξέρει, λίγες μέρες πριν το trade!

Ο Ντόντσιτς ήταν στην… απ’ έξω: Πώς «πέταξε» 15 εκατομμύρια, χωρίς να το ξέρει, λίγες μέρες πριν το trade!

Η Κόμο ανακοίνωσε τον Δουβίκα με… ελληνικό καλωσόρισμα!

Η Κόμο ανακοίνωσε τον Δουβίκα με… ελληνικό καλωσόρισμα!

Μπαράζ δονήσεων σε Σαντορίνη - Αμοργό, τα νεότερα για το ηφαίστειο - Liveblog όλες οι ειδήσεις

Μπαράζ δονήσεων σε Σαντορίνη - Αμοργό, τα νεότερα για το ηφαίστειο - Liveblog όλες οι ειδήσεις

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

Μέχρι πότε οι δηλώσεις εισοδημάτων από Airbnb

Μέχρι πότε οι δηλώσεις εισοδημάτων από Airbnb

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Επίδομα παιδιού 2025: Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις νέες αιτήσεις

Επίδομα παιδιού 2025: Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις νέες αιτήσεις

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Λαμέλααα, ΦΑΙΝΟΜΕΝΟ»: Ιταλός σπίκερ τα… έχασε με την γκολάρα του Αργεντίνου! (video)

«Λαμέλααα, ΦΑΙΝΟΜΕΝΟ»: Ιταλός σπίκερ τα… έχασε με την γκολάρα του Αργεντίνου! (video)

«Τι ματς ήταν αυτό;»: Ο Κουλιεράκης, «μαέστρος» στην Βόλφσμπουργκ και παντού στο γήπεδο!

«Τι ματς ήταν αυτό;»: Ο Κουλιεράκης, «μαέστρος» στην Βόλφσμπουργκ και παντού στο γήπεδο!

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

6 αντικείμενα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να αφήνεις στο αυτοκίνητό σου

6 αντικείμενα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να αφήνεις στο αυτοκίνητό σου

Η απλή άσκηση αναπνοής 4-7-8 για γρήγορη ανακούφιση από το άγχος

Η απλή άσκηση αναπνοής 4-7-8 για γρήγορη ανακούφιση από το άγχος

Σχετικά Άρθρα

European Leaders Seek Common Strategy for Defense Funding Amid U.S. Security Shift

European Leaders Seek Common Strategy for Defense Funding Amid U.S. Security Shift

News In English
Greece Moves to Digitize Pension Records in Effort to Speed Up Payments

Greece Moves to Digitize Pension Records in Effort to Speed Up Payments

News In English
Regulatory Hurdles and Investor Doubts Cloud Piraeus Bank’s Insurance Acquisition

Regulatory Hurdles and Investor Doubts Cloud Piraeus Bank’s Insurance Acquisition

News In English
Greek Ombudsman Report Exposes Coast Guard Negligence in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

Greek Ombudsman Report Exposes Coast Guard Negligence in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

News In English

NETWORK

Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

theissue.gr
«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Εντός των επόμενων ημερών το νέο πρόγραμμα

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Εντός των επόμενων ημερών το νέο πρόγραμμα

ienergeia.gr
Οι 4 καλύτερες χειμωνιάτικες σούπες που πρέπει να δοκιμάσετε

Οι 4 καλύτερες χειμωνιάτικες σούπες που πρέπει να δοκιμάσετε

healthstat.gr
Κρίσιμος ο ρόλος των υδροηλεκτρικών και για την κλιματική κρίση- Δίκαιη αποζημίωση ζητά η Eurelectric

Κρίσιμος ο ρόλος των υδροηλεκτρικών και για την κλιματική κρίση- Δίκαιη αποζημίωση ζητά η Eurelectric

ienergeia.gr
Ρεκόρ εταιρικών PPA στην Ευρώπη το 2024, παρά τις προκλήσεις της αγοράς

Ρεκόρ εταιρικών PPA στην Ευρώπη το 2024, παρά τις προκλήσεις της αγοράς

ienergeia.gr
Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

theissue.gr
Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου: Τα στοιχεία στην Ελλάδα και τα κενά του ΕΣΥ

Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου: Τα στοιχεία στην Ελλάδα και τα κενά του ΕΣΥ

healthstat.gr
Τι θα πληρώσουν τα νοικοκυριά για ρεύμα τον Φεβρουάριο- Εν αναμονή για τις επιδοτήσεις

Τι θα πληρώσουν τα νοικοκυριά για ρεύμα τον Φεβρουάριο- Εν αναμονή για τις επιδοτήσεις

ienergeia.gr