Piraeus Bank’s Interest in Ethniki Insurance Puts Pressure on National Bank of Greece

The unexpected interest of Greece’s Piraeus Bank in acquiring Ethniki Insurance, the country’s largest insurer, has raised eyebrows in the financial and insurance sectors.

The move, announced on Friday, comes as CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that currently owns Ethniki Insurance, appears willing to divest. The development is seen as a potential trigger for National Bank of Greece (NBG), which may now be forced to decide whether to reclaim its former subsidiary or let it fall into the hands of a major competitor.

Industry experts say Piraeus Bank’s interest in the insurance sector is strategic. As the European Central Bank (ECB) moves toward lower interest rates, Greek banks face shrinking net interest margins, making bancassurance (selling insurance through bank networks) an increasingly attractive source of revenue. While Piraeus had not previously signaled an intent to expand in this area, its move suggests a shift in strategy, aimed at boosting non-interest income.

If Piraeus submits a competitive bid, National Bank of Greece will face a critical dilemma. It holds the right of first refusal, meaning it can match any offer made by Piraeus. The bank must now decide whether to exercise this right to reclaim its former subsidiary or allow one of its biggest domestic competitors to acquire a dominant position in Greece’s insurance market.

However, an acquisition of Ethniki Insurance would not be straightforward for Piraeus Bank. The bank already has bancassurance partnerships with NN Hellas and Ergo, two major insurers, raising questions about how it would manage overlapping agreements and whether the acquisition would disrupt existing collaborations.

From a competition perspective, if Piraeus successfully acquires Ethniki Insurance, it would gain access to a vast customer base, significantly strengthening its position in the Greek market. If NBG decides to intervene and reclaim the insurer, it could prevent market over-concentration, but at a potentially high financial cost.

Beyond the two banks, the potential transaction is sending shockwaves across Greece’s financial sector. Analysts suggest that other banks and insurance companies may be forced to rethink their strategies, as this deal could reshape the country's bancassurance landscape.

Piraeus Bank Confirms Interest in Ethniki Insurance as CVC Plans Exit

Piraeus Bank Confirms Interest in Ethniki Insurance as CVC Plans Exit

