Piraeus Bank Faces Investor Scrutiny Over National Insurance Acquisition from CVC

Piraeus Bank is set to face tough questions from analysts and investors in London on Monday over its recent acquisition of a 90% stake in National Insurance from private equity firm CVC.

The deal is expected to have significant implications for the bank’s medium-term business strategy and, in particular, its dividend policy.

The acquisition, which comes at a cost of €540 million, values 100% of National Insurance at €600 million—€70 million less than the original binding offer. Market reactions have been cautious, with analysts expressing skepticism about the financial and strategic benefits of the transaction. Many question whether the deal will create value for Piraeus Bank’s shareholders, given the impact it will have on the bank’s financial position.

The acquisition is expected to weigh on Piraeus Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, reducing it by around 150 basis points. This raises concerns about the bank’s capital adequacy and overall financial risk. Moreover, the expected earnings boost from the transaction is relatively modest, with profits per share projected to increase by only 5%. The anticipated annual profit contribution from National Insurance is estimated at €60 million, compared to the insurer’s adjusted pre-tax earnings of €100 million in 2023.

The price Piraeus Bank is paying—roughly 1.35 times National Insurance’s book value—has added to investor concerns. Many are questioning whether the bank is overpaying and whether the expected return on investment justifies the acquisition. Some have also raised broader strategic questions about why Piraeus Bank is paying a premium for an asset that was previously owned by Greece’s National Bank before CVC took control.

Operationally, the integration of National Insurance is expected to present challenges. The insurer continues to deal with legacy issues, including old health insurance contracts and longstanding bancassurance agreements with National Bank of Greece.

These factors could complicate efforts to streamline operations and fully integrate the company into Piraeus Bank’s existing financial ecosystem.

Further complicating the outlook is the structure of National Insurance’s business. Around 80% of its revenues come from its independent sales network, with only a small percentage generated through bancassurance. This limits Piraeus Bank’s ability to immediately leverage its own banking network to drive additional revenue from the acquisition.

Additionally, Piraeus Bank has not indicated any intention to change its existing bancassurance partnerships with NN Hellas and Ergo, raising questions about how it plans to incorporate National Insurance into its broader financial strategy.