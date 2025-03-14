Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Piraeus Bank Faces Investor Scrutiny Over National Insurance Acquisition from CVC

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
Piraeus Bank is set to face tough questions from analysts and investors in London on Monday over its recent acquisition of a 90% stake in National Insurance from private equity firm CVC.

The deal is expected to have significant implications for the bank’s medium-term business strategy and, in particular, its dividend policy.

The acquisition, which comes at a cost of €540 million, values 100% of National Insurance at €600 million—€70 million less than the original binding offer. Market reactions have been cautious, with analysts expressing skepticism about the financial and strategic benefits of the transaction. Many question whether the deal will create value for Piraeus Bank’s shareholders, given the impact it will have on the bank’s financial position.

The acquisition is expected to weigh on Piraeus Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, reducing it by around 150 basis points. This raises concerns about the bank’s capital adequacy and overall financial risk. Moreover, the expected earnings boost from the transaction is relatively modest, with profits per share projected to increase by only 5%. The anticipated annual profit contribution from National Insurance is estimated at €60 million, compared to the insurer’s adjusted pre-tax earnings of €100 million in 2023.

The price Piraeus Bank is paying—roughly 1.35 times National Insurance’s book value—has added to investor concerns. Many are questioning whether the bank is overpaying and whether the expected return on investment justifies the acquisition. Some have also raised broader strategic questions about why Piraeus Bank is paying a premium for an asset that was previously owned by Greece’s National Bank before CVC took control.

Operationally, the integration of National Insurance is expected to present challenges. The insurer continues to deal with legacy issues, including old health insurance contracts and longstanding bancassurance agreements with National Bank of Greece.

These factors could complicate efforts to streamline operations and fully integrate the company into Piraeus Bank’s existing financial ecosystem.

Further complicating the outlook is the structure of National Insurance’s business. Around 80% of its revenues come from its independent sales network, with only a small percentage generated through bancassurance. This limits Piraeus Bank’s ability to immediately leverage its own banking network to drive additional revenue from the acquisition.

Additionally, Piraeus Bank has not indicated any intention to change its existing bancassurance partnerships with NN Hellas and Ergo, raising questions about how it plans to incorporate National Insurance into its broader financial strategy.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Παίκτης της Γιουνάιτεντ «ντύθηκε» Ντέμης Νικολαΐδης: Το fair play της χρονιάς! (video)

Παίκτης της Γιουνάιτεντ «ντύθηκε» Ντέμης Νικολαΐδης: Το fair play της χρονιάς! (video)

«Κάθε κλιπ του Θανάση γίνεται viral»: Αντετοκούνμπο & Ντόντσιτς «άνοιξαν» διάλογο, τον… έψαχνε σε κάθε καλάθι! (video)

«Κάθε κλιπ του Θανάση γίνεται viral»: Αντετοκούνμπο & Ντόντσιτς «άνοιξαν» διάλογο, τον… έψαχνε σε κάθε καλάθι! (video)

Σε λίγες ώρες ο ανασχηματισμός - Ο Πιερρακάκης νέος «τσάρος» στο Οικονομικών

Σε λίγες ώρες ο ανασχηματισμός - Ο Πιερρακάκης νέος «τσάρος» στο Οικονομικών

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Επιδόματα: Τι γίνεται για όσους δεν πρόλαβαν να βγάλουν προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επιδόματα: Τι γίνεται για όσους δεν πρόλαβαν να βγάλουν προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Τελευταία προθεσμία για ρύθμιση οφειλών προς τους δήμους – Έως 60 δόσεις και «κούρεμα» προσαυξήσεων έως 95%

Τελευταία προθεσμία για ρύθμιση οφειλών προς τους δήμους – Έως 60 δόσεις και «κούρεμα» προσαυξήσεων έως 95%

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Πρώτη φορά το βλέπω»: Ο Γιάρεμτσουκ έπαθε… πλάκα στο Ολυμπιακός-Μπόντο! (video)

«Πρώτη φορά το βλέπω»: Ο Γιάρεμτσουκ έπαθε… πλάκα στο Ολυμπιακός-Μπόντο! (video)

Η προκλητική κίνηση του Κεν, μετά την αποβολή του Μλαντένοβιτς (video)

Η προκλητική κίνηση του Κεν, μετά την αποβολή του Μλαντένοβιτς (video)

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 2 σημεία που πρέπει να αποθηκεύεις τα χρήματά σου στο σπίτι για να «τραβήξεις» την αφθονία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 2 σημεία που πρέπει να αποθηκεύεις τα χρήματά σου στο σπίτι για να «τραβήξεις» την αφθονία

Πανσέληνος Μαρτίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Μαρτίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation with Focus on Energy Connectivity

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation with Focus on Energy Connectivity

News In English
Countdown to Government Reshuffle: Major Changes Expected

Countdown to Government Reshuffle: Major Changes Expected

News In English
Greece Introduces New Residency Permit Rules for Foreign Investors

Greece Introduces New Residency Permit Rules for Foreign Investors

News In English
V-Dem Institute: Greece in Continuous Institutional Decline – Authoritarian Shift Statistically Confirmed

V-Dem Institute: Greece in Continuous Institutional Decline – Authoritarian Shift Statistically Confirmed

News In English

NETWORK

Παράταση στον τρίτο διαγωνισμό για τις μπαταρίες - Ο προσωρινός κατάλογος των επιλεγέντων έργων

Παράταση στον τρίτο διαγωνισμό για τις μπαταρίες - Ο προσωρινός κατάλογος των επιλεγέντων έργων

ienergeia.gr
Νοσοκομεία: Οι ληξιπρόθεσμες οφειλές (2018-2025) εκτοξεύθηκαν κατά 348,3%

Νοσοκομεία: Οι ληξιπρόθεσμες οφειλές (2018-2025) εκτοξεύθηκαν κατά 348,3%

healthstat.gr
Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

ienergeia.gr
Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr
«Πρωταθλήτρια» στην αύξηση κατανάλωσης αερίου στην ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

«Πρωταθλήτρια» στην αύξηση κατανάλωσης αερίου στην ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

ienergeia.gr
Γιόγκα: Η 15λεπτη ρουτίνα που θα «ξυπνήσει» το σώμα σας

Γιόγκα: Η 15λεπτη ρουτίνα που θα «ξυπνήσει» το σώμα σας

healthstat.gr
Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

theissue.gr