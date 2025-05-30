Piraeus Bank and Qualco Launch AI-Powered Credit Mediation Firm in Greece

Piraeus Bank and fintech firm Qualco have joined forces to establish ODS S.A., a new Greek company aiming to transform credit services through artificial intelligence and digital innovation, signaling a strategic push into the evolving field of digital credit intermediation.

Piraeus Bank and fintech company Qualco have joined forces to establish a new company in Greece, Digital Business Process Solutions S.A., which will operate under the brand name ODS S.A. The new venture aims to play a pivotal role in the emerging field of digital credit mediation, offering solutions that blend artificial intelligence with in-depth expertise in banking and financial consulting.

ODS is being positioned as a platform-based provider of digital services and credit mediation software. Its mission is to facilitate the digital transformation of financial services by developing tools that simplify access to loans and financial products, while also supporting fintech innovation for both businesses and consumers. The company’s services will be driven by artificial intelligence technologies, aiming to enhance efficiency, personalization, and transparency in credit-related processes.

According to its corporate charter, ODS also plans to take preliminary steps toward the provision of housing and other financial products. Furthermore, the company intends to pursue licensing from the Bank of Greece to operate as an official credit intermediary. This would authorize it to propose and conclude credit agreements on behalf of financial institutions and offer tailored financial advice directly to consumers.

The company launches with a share capital of five million euros. Piraeus Bank holds a majority stake of 51 percent, having invested €2.55 million, while Qualco owns the remaining 49 percent, contributing €2.45 million. This partnership highlights a growing trend of collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech companies, particularly in the domain of AI-driven financial services.

With its official formation, ODS has appointed its inaugural Board of Directors, which will serve a six-year term. The board includes senior executives from both founding organizations, reflecting a balance of financial industry leadership and technological innovation. Georgios Georgopoulos, Senior General Manager at Piraeus Bank, has been named Chairman of the Board. The board also includes Miltiadis Georgantzis, CEO of Qualco; Charalampos Margaritis, Group Chief Operating Officer of Piraeus Bank; Giannis Grammatikos, General Manager of Retail Banking Products at Piraeus Bank; Konstantinos Kastanis; George Kazos, CEO of Qualco Intelligent Finance; and Giannis Gikopoulos, Chief Innovation Officer at Qualco Group.