Piraeus Bank Confirms Interest in Ethniki Insurance as CVC Plans Exit

Piraeus Bank confirmed its interest on Friday in acquiring Ethniki Insurance, Greece’s largest insurer, as CVC Capital Partners prepares to divest from the company. The move signals a potential shift in the Greek financial and insurance landscape, reigniting discussions about the future ownership of the insurer.

CVC acquired Ethniki Insurance under favorable terms in 2021 when the National Bank of Greece (NBG) was required to sell its non-banking subsidiaries under conditions imposed by Greece’s third bailout memorandum. However, while CVC did not significantly expand Ethniki’s insurance operations, it capitalized on the investment by selling off key real estate assets to business figures with aligned interests, securing strong capital gains. Now, with CVC looking to exit, speculation is growing that Ethniki Insurance could once again come under the ownership of a banking group—an outcome that previously seemed unlikely.

In response to media reports, Piraeus Bank issued a statement acknowledging that it is evaluating investment opportunities to enhance shareholder value and diversify its business model. The bank stated that among the various sectors it is assessing—including wealth management and insurance—Ethniki Insurance is one of the potential targets.

However, it clarified that no formal negotiations have been finalized at this stage.

Piraeus also emphasized that any acquisition must align with its broader capital distribution strategy and investment criteria, ensuring it contributes positively to the group’s long-term growth. The bank reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the market informed should a concrete deal emerge.

If Piraeus Bank proceeds with the acquisition, it would mark a significant development in the Greek financial sector, strengthening the bank’s position in the insurance market and diversifying its revenue streams. However, the move also raises questions about regulatory approval and the broader strategic direction of Piraeus Bank as it navigates an evolving financial landscape.