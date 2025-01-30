ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Alpha Bank Expands Real Estate Strategy with Three New Companies

Greece’s Alpha Bank is strengthening its real estate investment and management strategy with the launch of three new subsidiaries: Abinvest I, Abinvest II, and Abinvest III.

These companies will specialize in the acquisition, sale, leasing, and broader utilization of real estate assets, incorporating modern industry practices such as property leasing, asset exchanges, and the «Sale and Lease Back» method.

In addition to managing properties, the firms will engage in real estate development, constructing buildings and vacation communities on both owned and third-party land, not only in Greece but also internationally.

To achieve this, Alpha Bank plans to collaborate with third-party developers and its own subsidiaries to execute property development projects through land-for-equity agreements.

Moreover, the new entities will lease properties with the intent to sublease them, further enhancing the bank’s presence in the real estate sector. The investment signals a strong commitment from Alpha Bank, with Abinvest I launch with an initial capital of €74 million, Abinvest II with €52 million, and Abinvest III with €14 million, reflecting a strategic push into the real estate market.

