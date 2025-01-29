ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Tops EU Charts in Pessimism, Eurofound Survey Finds

Sooc Sooc
The report highlights an urgent need for structural reforms to address economic instability, social inequalities, and transparency in governance.

Greece leads the European Union in housing insecurity, dissatisfaction with life, and disillusionment with democracy, according to a recent survey by Eurofound. The findings offer a stark portrayal of a nation struggling with economic challenges and a deteriorating quality of life, setting Greece apart from its EU counterparts in critical measures of well-being.

The report highlights an urgent need for structural reforms to address economic instability, social inequalities, and transparency in governance. With only 20% of Greeks expressing optimism about the future—the lowest rate among EU member states—the survey underscores a national mood of pessimism. More than half (55%) of Greeks report difficulty in meeting basic needs, the highest proportion in the EU, with Greece significantly outpacing Croatia, the next most affected country.

Housing instability emerges as a pressing issue, with 22% of Greek citizens fearing for their ability to sustain their housing—a figure unmatched in the EU. This crisis is largely attributed to the sharp rise in housing and rental costs, which have surged since 2019. The issue reflects a growing affordability gap that threatens the social fabric of the country.

Greece also ranks at the bottom of the EU in life satisfaction. On a scale of 1 to 10, Greek citizens rate their satisfaction at just 4.5, trailing even Estonia, which holds the second-lowest score. The dissatisfaction extends beyond personal well-being to democratic governance, with Greece occupying the third-lowest position in trust in democracy, ahead of only Bulgaria and Hungary.

The decline in democratic satisfaction has been linked to government mishandling of major scandals and crises. Incidents such as the wiretapping controversy and the deadly train disaster in Tempi have further eroded public confidence in democratic institutions. The survey reveals a continued drop in satisfaction with governance from 2022 to 2024, suggesting a deepening mistrust among the populace.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Καμπανάκι» στις Αρχές τους Σαν Σεμπαστιάν, για τους χιλιάδες οπαδούς του ΠΑΟΚ!

«Καμπανάκι» στις Αρχές τους Σαν Σεμπαστιάν, για τους χιλιάδες οπαδούς του ΠΑΟΚ!

Ο Πανιώνιος «ξεκλείδωσε» τη θέση που… ταιριάζει γάντι στον Σεμπά! (video)

Ο Πανιώνιος «ξεκλείδωσε» τη θέση που… ταιριάζει γάντι στον Σεμπά! (video)

Αλυσίδα εστίασης ζητά ατομικές συμβάσεις με καταχρηστικούς όρους

Αλυσίδα εστίασης ζητά ατομικές συμβάσεις με καταχρηστικούς όρους

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Συνταξιοδότηση με οφειλές: Εκκρεμούν 3.800 αιτήσεις από τα 5.000 αιτήματα που έχουν υποβληθεί

Συνταξιοδότηση με οφειλές: Εκκρεμούν 3.800 αιτήσεις από τα 5.000 αιτήματα που έχουν υποβληθεί

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Υπομονή για τη δεύτερη δόση του επιδόματος θέρμανσης - Το χρονοδιάγραμμα πληρωμών

Υπομονή για τη δεύτερη δόση του επιδόματος θέρμανσης - Το χρονοδιάγραμμα πληρωμών

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Εντολή» Μέσι: Πρώην προπονητής πέντε ελληνικών ομάδων, διευθυντής στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!

«Εντολή» Μέσι: Πρώην προπονητής πέντε ελληνικών ομάδων, διευθυντής στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!

Αρίας ο «εκλεκτός» του Ολυμπιακού: Ασύλληπτοι αριθμοί γκολ και ασίστ ανά ματς! (video)

Αρίας ο «εκλεκτός» του Ολυμπιακού: Ασύλληπτοι αριθμοί γκολ και ασίστ ανά ματς! (video)

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Αυτό είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο μέρος στην Ελλάδα, σύμφωνα με τον ξένο Τύπο

Αυτό είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο μέρος στην Ελλάδα, σύμφωνα με τον ξένο Τύπο

Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το «αφροδισιακό» όσπριο που βοηθά από την πέψη αλλά και συνολικά την υγεία σου

Το «αφροδισιακό» όσπριο που βοηθά από την πέψη αλλά και συνολικά την υγεία σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Struggles with Low Enrollment in Early Childhood Education

Greece Struggles with Low Enrollment in Early Childhood Education

News In English
Kostis Hatzidakis Outlines New Priorities for Greece’s Economy

Kostis Hatzidakis Outlines New Priorities for Greece’s Economy

News In English
Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ Interview on Greece’s Rail Tragedy

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ Interview on Greece’s Rail Tragedy

News In English
IMF Mission Chief to Present Annual Report on Greek Economy

IMF Mission Chief to Present Annual Report on Greek Economy

News In English

NETWORK

Νυχτερίδες: Γιατί τελικά κοιμούνται ανάποδα

Νυχτερίδες: Γιατί τελικά κοιμούνται ανάποδα

healthstat.gr
Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

theissue.gr
Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Enaon EDA: Να τηρηθούν τα χρονοδιαγράμματα για τα περιφερειακά έργα επέκτασης του του δικτύου φυσικού αέριου

Enaon EDA: Να τηρηθούν τα χρονοδιαγράμματα για τα περιφερειακά έργα επέκτασης του του δικτύου φυσικού αέριου

ienergeia.gr
Πανδημία η καρδιακή ανεπάρκεια - Πόσους επηρεάζει στην Ελλάδα

Πανδημία η καρδιακή ανεπάρκεια - Πόσους επηρεάζει στην Ελλάδα

healthstat.gr
Νέα σελίδα για τις ΑΠΕ στην Ελλάδα με το πρώτο υπεράκτιο αιολικό πάρκο από Motor Oil και Τέρνα Ενεργειακή

Νέα σελίδα για τις ΑΠΕ στην Ελλάδα με το πρώτο υπεράκτιο αιολικό πάρκο από Motor Oil και Τέρνα Ενεργειακή

ienergeia.gr
Ακίνητα: Έρχονται αλλαγές στις επιδοτήσεις για εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας

Ακίνητα: Έρχονται αλλαγές στις επιδοτήσεις για εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας

ienergeia.gr
Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr