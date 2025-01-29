Greece Tops EU Charts in Pessimism, Eurofound Survey Finds

The report highlights an urgent need for structural reforms to address economic instability, social inequalities, and transparency in governance.

Greece leads the European Union in housing insecurity, dissatisfaction with life, and disillusionment with democracy, according to a recent survey by Eurofound. The findings offer a stark portrayal of a nation struggling with economic challenges and a deteriorating quality of life, setting Greece apart from its EU counterparts in critical measures of well-being.

The report highlights an urgent need for structural reforms to address economic instability, social inequalities, and transparency in governance. With only 20% of Greeks expressing optimism about the future—the lowest rate among EU member states—the survey underscores a national mood of pessimism. More than half (55%) of Greeks report difficulty in meeting basic needs, the highest proportion in the EU, with Greece significantly outpacing Croatia, the next most affected country.

Housing instability emerges as a pressing issue, with 22% of Greek citizens fearing for their ability to sustain their housing—a figure unmatched in the EU. This crisis is largely attributed to the sharp rise in housing and rental costs, which have surged since 2019. The issue reflects a growing affordability gap that threatens the social fabric of the country.

Greece also ranks at the bottom of the EU in life satisfaction. On a scale of 1 to 10, Greek citizens rate their satisfaction at just 4.5, trailing even Estonia, which holds the second-lowest score. The dissatisfaction extends beyond personal well-being to democratic governance, with Greece occupying the third-lowest position in trust in democracy, ahead of only Bulgaria and Hungary.

The decline in democratic satisfaction has been linked to government mishandling of major scandals and crises. Incidents such as the wiretapping controversy and the deadly train disaster in Tempi have further eroded public confidence in democratic institutions. The survey reveals a continued drop in satisfaction with governance from 2022 to 2024, suggesting a deepening mistrust among the populace.

