ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Supreme Court to Rule on Extradition of Israeli Billionaire Beny Steinmetz to Romania

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Supreme Court to Rule on Extradition of Israeli Billionaire Beny Steinmetz to Romania
The Greek Supreme Court will make the final decision regarding the extradition of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz to Romania, following the issuance of a European Arrest Warrant.

The Athens Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Steinmetz's extradition on Tuesday, prompting his legal team to appeal to Greece’s highest court. Steinmetz, who had been residing temporarily in Greece under a travel ban pending the decision, now awaits the Supreme Court’s judgment.

After the appellate court’s ruling, Steinmetz’s attorney, Stavros Togias, expressed strong criticism: "This decision raises significant questions, as it contradicts a ruling by the same court in 2022 concerning the exact same case and request from Romanian authorities. Despite our profound disappointment, my client remains confident in the Greek justice system, which is why we have appealed to the Supreme Court. We are certain that the rule of law will prevail over the arbitrary actions and maneuvers of the Romanian authorities".

Romanian authorities are seeking Steinmetz’s extradition in connection with his alleged involvement in the "Project Prince" scandal, one of the country’s most significant corruption cases. The project revolved around efforts by former Romanian Prince Paul to reclaim properties confiscated by the communist regime, including the Băneasa Royal Farm near Bucharest and the Snagov Forest, a protected area of natural beauty.

Steinmetz's financial backing for Prince Paul came through Reciplia, a consortium that provided millions of euros in advance payments, allowances, and legal expenses in exchange for 50% of any recovered assets. However, investigations by Romanian prosecutors uncovered what they described as illicit practices, including bribery, forgery, and manipulation of the judicial system.

The case was spearheaded by Laura Kövesi, then-head of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and now the European Chief Prosecutor. The DNA revealed a web of corruption linked to "Project Prince," which allegedly caused over €100 million in damages to the Romanian state. Steinmetz was convicted in absentia in Romania and sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the case.

The scandal deepened with the involvement of Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube, which reportedly sought to undermine Kövesi and her investigation. Operatives attempted to hack her personal and professional email accounts and approached her family and associates under false pretenses. In 2016, two Black Cube agents were arrested in Romania, drawing international condemnation.

Steinmetz denies any connection to Black Cube’s actions in Romania, although his association with the firm has been documented in prior disputes, such as his legal battles over mining rights in Guinea.

Steinmetz maintains that his conviction in Romania is politically motivated, asserting that his activities in the country adhered to lawful business practices. He claims that the charges of bribery and corruption were fabricated by local officials resentful of a foreign businessman’s success.

His legal team highlights that similar extradition requests have been denied by several countries, including Italy, Cyprus, France, Belgium, and Malta. Additionally, Interpol previously invalidated a Romanian-issued red notice against Steinmetz.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Εντολή» Μέσι: Πρώην προπονητής πέντε ελληνικών ομάδων, διευθυντής στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!

«Εντολή» Μέσι: Πρώην προπονητής πέντε ελληνικών ομάδων, διευθυντής στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!

Αρίας ο «εκλεκτός» του Ολυμπιακού: Ασύλληπτοι αριθμοί γκολ και ασίστ ανά ματς! (video)

Αρίας ο «εκλεκτός» του Ολυμπιακού: Ασύλληπτοι αριθμοί γκολ και ασίστ ανά ματς! (video)

Στον «αέρα» ο κατώτατος μισθός

Στον «αέρα» ο κατώτατος μισθός

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Αυτή είναι η άσκηση που κόβει την όρεξη και βοηθά στην καύση του λίπους όπως το Ozempic

Αυτή είναι η άσκηση που κόβει την όρεξη και βοηθά στην καύση του λίπους όπως το Ozempic

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Πόνος στη μέση: Το μπαχαρικό που δρα ως φυσικό αναλγητικό και ανακουφίζει άμεσα

Πόνος στη μέση: Το μπαχαρικό που δρα ως φυσικό αναλγητικό και ανακουφίζει άμεσα

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Συγκίνηση, ο μικρός Γιαννάκης κλώτσησε για πρώτη φορά μπάλα! (video)

Συγκίνηση, ο μικρός Γιαννάκης κλώτσησε για πρώτη φορά μπάλα! (video)

Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο για τα… πάντα: Φήμες για «βόμβες» περί Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης! (video)

Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο για τα… πάντα: Φήμες για «βόμβες» περί Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης! (video)

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Το «αφροδισιακό» όσπριο που βοηθά από την πέψη αλλά και συνολικά την υγεία σου

Το «αφροδισιακό» όσπριο που βοηθά από την πέψη αλλά και συνολικά την υγεία σου

Καθηγήτρια Ψυχολογίας αποκαλύπτει: Οι 3 συνήθειες που έχουν οι ευτυχισμένοι άνθρωποι

Καθηγήτρια Ψυχολογίας αποκαλύπτει: Οι 3 συνήθειες που έχουν οι ευτυχισμένοι άνθρωποι

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Πώς μια σαλάτα μπορεί να σε παχύνει περισσότερο από ένα… μπέργκερ

Πώς μια σαλάτα μπορεί να σε παχύνει περισσότερο από ένα… μπέργκερ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Alter Ego Media’s Market Debut and What It Means for Greek IPOs

Alter Ego Media’s Market Debut and What It Means for Greek IPOs

News In English
Mass Protests Over Greece&#039;s Deadly Train Tragedy Spark Political Reckoning

Mass Protests Over Greece's Deadly Train Tragedy Spark Political Reckoning

News In English
TERNA Energy and Motor Oil to Build Greece&#039;s First Offshore Wind Farm

TERNA Energy and Motor Oil to Build Greece's First Offshore Wind Farm

News In English
PureHealth Makes $1.38 Billion Move into Greek Healthcare Sector

PureHealth Makes $1.38 Billion Move into Greek Healthcare Sector

News In English

NETWORK

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Η χονδρική δείχνει αυξήσεις τον Φεβρουάριο- Κλειδώνουν οι επιδοτήσεις στις επιχειρήσεις

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Η χονδρική δείχνει αυξήσεις τον Φεβρουάριο- Κλειδώνουν οι επιδοτήσεις στις επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Πάτρα: Πέθανε 20χρονος φοιτητής από μηνιγγίτιδα

Πάτρα: Πέθανε 20χρονος φοιτητής από μηνιγγίτιδα

healthstat.gr
Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

ienergeia.gr
Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

theissue.gr
Richard Branson: Το υγιεινό πρωινό που τρώει εδώ και 20 χρόνια – Τι περιλαμβάνει

Richard Branson: Το υγιεινό πρωινό που τρώει εδώ και 20 χρόνια – Τι περιλαμβάνει

healthstat.gr
Νέα σελίδα για τις ΑΠΕ στην Ελλάδα με το πρώτο υπεράκτιο αιολικό πάρκο από Motor Oil και Τέρνα Ενεργειακή

Νέα σελίδα για τις ΑΠΕ στην Ελλάδα με το πρώτο υπεράκτιο αιολικό πάρκο από Motor Oil και Τέρνα Ενεργειακή

ienergeia.gr
Καθηγήτρια Ψυχολογίας αποκαλύπτει: Οι 3 συνήθειες που έχουν οι ευτυχισμένοι άνθρωποι

Καθηγήτρια Ψυχολογίας αποκαλύπτει: Οι 3 συνήθειες που έχουν οι ευτυχισμένοι άνθρωποι

theissue.gr