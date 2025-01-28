Greek Supreme Court to Rule on Extradition of Israeli Billionaire Beny Steinmetz to Romania

The Greek Supreme Court will make the final decision regarding the extradition of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz to Romania, following the issuance of a European Arrest Warrant.

The Athens Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Steinmetz's extradition on Tuesday, prompting his legal team to appeal to Greece’s highest court. Steinmetz, who had been residing temporarily in Greece under a travel ban pending the decision, now awaits the Supreme Court’s judgment.

After the appellate court’s ruling, Steinmetz’s attorney, Stavros Togias, expressed strong criticism: "This decision raises significant questions, as it contradicts a ruling by the same court in 2022 concerning the exact same case and request from Romanian authorities. Despite our profound disappointment, my client remains confident in the Greek justice system, which is why we have appealed to the Supreme Court. We are certain that the rule of law will prevail over the arbitrary actions and maneuvers of the Romanian authorities".

Romanian authorities are seeking Steinmetz’s extradition in connection with his alleged involvement in the "Project Prince" scandal, one of the country’s most significant corruption cases. The project revolved around efforts by former Romanian Prince Paul to reclaim properties confiscated by the communist regime, including the Băneasa Royal Farm near Bucharest and the Snagov Forest, a protected area of natural beauty.

Steinmetz's financial backing for Prince Paul came through Reciplia, a consortium that provided millions of euros in advance payments, allowances, and legal expenses in exchange for 50% of any recovered assets. However, investigations by Romanian prosecutors uncovered what they described as illicit practices, including bribery, forgery, and manipulation of the judicial system.

The case was spearheaded by Laura Kövesi, then-head of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and now the European Chief Prosecutor. The DNA revealed a web of corruption linked to "Project Prince," which allegedly caused over €100 million in damages to the Romanian state. Steinmetz was convicted in absentia in Romania and sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the case.

The scandal deepened with the involvement of Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube, which reportedly sought to undermine Kövesi and her investigation. Operatives attempted to hack her personal and professional email accounts and approached her family and associates under false pretenses. In 2016, two Black Cube agents were arrested in Romania, drawing international condemnation.

Steinmetz denies any connection to Black Cube’s actions in Romania, although his association with the firm has been documented in prior disputes, such as his legal battles over mining rights in Guinea.

Steinmetz maintains that his conviction in Romania is politically motivated, asserting that his activities in the country adhered to lawful business practices. He claims that the charges of bribery and corruption were fabricated by local officials resentful of a foreign businessman’s success.

His legal team highlights that similar extradition requests have been denied by several countries, including Italy, Cyprus, France, Belgium, and Malta. Additionally, Interpol previously invalidated a Romanian-issued red notice against Steinmetz.