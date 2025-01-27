Greece’s Weather Stations Are Evolving to Meet Modern Challenges

Over the next 17 months, the HNMS will gain access to 30 state-of-the-art automatic weather stations, marking a significant leap forward in Greece's meteorological capabilities.

In recent years, meteorologists at the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) in Greece have faced significant challenges due to outdated equipment. Frequent malfunctions in many weather stations have resulted in unreliable data and hindered their ability to provide precise forecasts. However, a transformative upgrade is on the horizon. Over the next 17 months, the HNMS will gain access to 30 state-of-the-art automatic weather stations, marking a significant leap forward in Greece's meteorological capabilities. Adding to this progress, a contract for seven advanced weather radars is set to be finalized by the end of February. The €36.2 million project is funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The new automatic weather stations will be strategically installed across Greece, covering a diverse range of locations, including Ymittos, a mountain range near Athens; Aegina, an island in the Saronic Gulf; Kythera, located south of the Peloponnese; Thessaloniki, the nation’s bustling second city in Central Macedonia; Larissa, a key urban center in the Thessaly region; Kavala, a coastal city in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace; Preveza, near the Ambracian Gulf in western Greece; Kalamata, a southern Peloponnesian city renowned for its olive production; Chania, a picturesque coastal city on Crete; and Skyros, part of the Sporades islands in the northern Aegean Sea.

This cutting-edge network will enable meteorologists to shift from theoretical models to real-time, data-driven forecasts. The stations will provide updates every 10 minutes, measuring critical parameters such as rainfall, temperature, and wind. For the first time, Greece will have the capability to track and analyze weather phenomena with near-instantaneous precision.

Equipped with intelligent rain sensors, these stations will complement the functionality of the new weather radars. Together, they will deliver detailed data on precipitation types—distinguishing between rain, snow, sleet, and hail. This capability is essential for monitoring extreme weather events such as floods and heavy snowfalls, ensuring timely alerts and effective disaster response.

Beyond forecasting, this upgraded weather infrastructure will play a pivotal role in managing Greece’s natural disasters, particularly wildfires. With specialized humidity measurements, meteorologists will be able to generate more accurate fire risk maps. These maps are integral to the daily planning of Greece’s Fire Service, enabling them to strategically allocate resources during the high-risk fire season when dozens of fires erupt across the country.