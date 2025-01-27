ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Weather Stations Are Evolving to Meet Modern Challenges

Greece’s Weather Stations Are Evolving to Meet Modern Challenges Φωτογραφία: ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI
Over the next 17 months, the HNMS will gain access to 30 state-of-the-art automatic weather stations, marking a significant leap forward in Greece's meteorological capabilities.

In recent years, meteorologists at the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) in Greece have faced significant challenges due to outdated equipment. Frequent malfunctions in many weather stations have resulted in unreliable data and hindered their ability to provide precise forecasts. However, a transformative upgrade is on the horizon. Over the next 17 months, the HNMS will gain access to 30 state-of-the-art automatic weather stations, marking a significant leap forward in Greece's meteorological capabilities. Adding to this progress, a contract for seven advanced weather radars is set to be finalized by the end of February. The €36.2 million project is funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The new automatic weather stations will be strategically installed across Greece, covering a diverse range of locations, including Ymittos, a mountain range near Athens; Aegina, an island in the Saronic Gulf; Kythera, located south of the Peloponnese; Thessaloniki, the nation’s bustling second city in Central Macedonia; Larissa, a key urban center in the Thessaly region; Kavala, a coastal city in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace; Preveza, near the Ambracian Gulf in western Greece; Kalamata, a southern Peloponnesian city renowned for its olive production; Chania, a picturesque coastal city on Crete; and Skyros, part of the Sporades islands in the northern Aegean Sea.

This cutting-edge network will enable meteorologists to shift from theoretical models to real-time, data-driven forecasts. The stations will provide updates every 10 minutes, measuring critical parameters such as rainfall, temperature, and wind. For the first time, Greece will have the capability to track and analyze weather phenomena with near-instantaneous precision.

Equipped with intelligent rain sensors, these stations will complement the functionality of the new weather radars. Together, they will deliver detailed data on precipitation types—distinguishing between rain, snow, sleet, and hail. This capability is essential for monitoring extreme weather events such as floods and heavy snowfalls, ensuring timely alerts and effective disaster response.

Beyond forecasting, this upgraded weather infrastructure will play a pivotal role in managing Greece’s natural disasters, particularly wildfires. With specialized humidity measurements, meteorologists will be able to generate more accurate fire risk maps. These maps are integral to the daily planning of Greece’s Fire Service, enabling them to strategically allocate resources during the high-risk fire season when dozens of fires erupt across the country.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Ο Μέσι αποκάλυψε τον επόμενο σταθμό, μετά την Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!»

«Ο Μέσι αποκάλυψε τον επόμενο σταθμό, μετά την Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!»

«Θα σε σκοτώσουμε!»: Απειλές για τη ζωή τερματοφύλακα, που απέκρουσε πέναλτι της Πόρτο!

«Θα σε σκοτώσουμε!»: Απειλές για τη ζωή τερματοφύλακα, που απέκρουσε πέναλτι της Πόρτο!

Έρχονται οι νέες ασφαλιστικές εισφορές για 800.000 ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες

Έρχονται οι νέες ασφαλιστικές εισφορές για 800.000 ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πως θα διορθώσετε τα λάθη σε οριστική δήλωση Ε9

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πως θα διορθώσετε τα λάθη σε οριστική δήλωση Ε9

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Οι αρχηγοί, ευτυχώς, μιλάνε – «Κάηκε» η μομφή για τα Τέμπη - Δύσκολη η κοινή πρωτοβουλία

Οι αρχηγοί, ευτυχώς, μιλάνε – «Κάηκε» η μομφή για τα Τέμπη - Δύσκολη η κοινή πρωτοβουλία

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Ντου» οπαδών στον Σερ Τζιμ Ράτκλιφ: «Γελάς; Άντε γ@μήσ@@!» (video)

«Ντου» οπαδών στον Σερ Τζιμ Ράτκλιφ: «Γελάς; Άντε γ@μήσ@@!» (video)

«Η ΑΕΚ είπε ‘ναι’ στην πρόταση της Σάντος για Ελίασον, deal στα έξι εκατ. ευρώ!»

«Η ΑΕΚ είπε ‘ναι’ στην πρόταση της Σάντος για Ελίασον, deal στα έξι εκατ. ευρώ!»

Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

Πολύχρωμα νυφικά για μη συμβατικές νύφες την άνοιξη του 2025

Πολύχρωμα νυφικά για μη συμβατικές νύφες την άνοιξη του 2025

Ζώδια σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

Ζώδια σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

Τα 3 κοινά λάθη που κάνεις όταν χρησιμοποιείς την ηλεκτρική σου σκούπα

Τα 3 κοινά λάθη που κάνεις όταν χρησιμοποιείς την ηλεκτρική σου σκούπα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

The Growing Rental Market Crisis Shaping Greece’s 2025 Housing Landscape

The Growing Rental Market Crisis Shaping Greece’s 2025 Housing Landscape

News In English
New Compliance Leadership at Greece&#039;s Top Financial Institution

New Compliance Leadership at Greece's Top Financial Institution

News In English
Greece Accelerates Energy Transmission Projects to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

Greece Accelerates Energy Transmission Projects to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

News In English
Greek Society&#039;s Unyielding Demand for Justice Over Tempi Tragedy Puts Suffocating Pressure on Government and Judiciary

Greek Society's Unyielding Demand for Justice Over Tempi Tragedy Puts Suffocating Pressure on Government and Judiciary

News In English

NETWORK

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Η χονδρική δείχνει αυξήσεις τον Φεβρουάριο- Κλειδώνουν οι επιδοτήσεις στις επιχειρήσεις

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Η χονδρική δείχνει αυξήσεις τον Φεβρουάριο- Κλειδώνουν οι επιδοτήσεις στις επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

theissue.gr
Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

theissue.gr
Ράντζα, άθλιες συνθήκες νοσηλείας και επικίνδυνες αναμονές στο ΕΣΥ (Βίντεο)

Ράντζα, άθλιες συνθήκες νοσηλείας και επικίνδυνες αναμονές στο ΕΣΥ (Βίντεο)

healthstat.gr
Η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ εξοικονόμησε 59 δισ. ευρώ από εισαγωγές ορυκτών καυσίμων στην ΕΕ

Η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ εξοικονόμησε 59 δισ. ευρώ από εισαγωγές ορυκτών καυσίμων στην ΕΕ

ienergeia.gr
Aνθρακούχο νερό και απώλεια βάρους - Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζουμε

Aνθρακούχο νερό και απώλεια βάρους - Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζουμε

healthstat.gr
Μακροζωία: Ο «θησαυρός» στο πρωινό μιας γυναίκας 105 ετών

Μακροζωία: Ο «θησαυρός» στο πρωινό μιας γυναίκας 105 ετών

healthstat.gr
Πολύχρωμα νυφικά για μη συμβατικές νύφες την άνοιξη του 2025

Πολύχρωμα νυφικά για μη συμβατικές νύφες την άνοιξη του 2025

theissue.gr