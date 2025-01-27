Greece Accelerates Energy Transmission Projects to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

The proposed legislation introduces measures to expedite critical infrastructure projects.

Greece is fast-tracking investments in its electricity grid to address congestion caused by the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources (RES), which threatens the viability of future projects. The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MoEE) has approved a plan proposed by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) to streamline licensing for new transmission lines and networks. The changes, aimed at modernizing the country’s aging grid, will be included in a legislative bill expected to be submitted to Parliament soon.

The proposed legislation introduces measures to expedite critical infrastructure projects. These include compulsory land expropriations, accelerated environmental permitting, and support for underground transmission lines and tunnel construction. It also allows the use of coastal areas for installing substations and submarine cables, ensuring Greece’s grid can accommodate the growing contribution of renewables and meet the challenges posed by climate change.

Delays in grid development have become a significant bottleneck for Greece’s renewable energy ambitions. Long-standing legal and bureaucratic hurdles have stalled key projects. For example, the Argyroupoli Extra High Voltage Center has operated with limited capacity since 2004 due to legal disputes, while the completion of the Western Corridor (linking Megalopolis, Patras, and Western Greece) was delayed for years by opposition from local stakeholders. Similarly, in Crete, a vital transmission line connecting Chania and Damasta faces resistance, jeopardizing the critical Crete-Attica interconnection.

To support the rapid expansion of renewables, ADMIE has proposed adopting a flexible connection model for new RES projects. This approach, inspired by European best practices, incorporates network limitations into connection contracts. It guarantees partial energy absorption in the early years of operation, transitioning to full absorption as new grid infrastructure is completed.

Energy storage is another critical component of Greece’s strategy to manage the surging growth of renewables. The government plans to install 3 GW of battery storage capacity over the next two to three years, helping balance supply and demand on the grid. Additionally, the completion of grid interconnections with Crete and the Dodecanese is expected to expand capacity by 20%. Currently, the grid’s reserved capacity stands at 32 GW, with operational and planned RES projects already accounting for nearly 30 GW. Another 2 GW has been allocated to the initial phase of offshore wind farm development.