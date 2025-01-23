ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Metron Analysis Poll Shows Mitsotakis Approval Plummeting Amid Rising Public Discontent

Public discontent with the Greek government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has surged in January, wiping out the modest gains in approval seen just a month ago.

Greek MEGA TV evening news on Wednesday, reveals rising dissatisfaction with the government, faltering confidence in the opposition, and the growing influence of far-right parties.

The poll highlights a grim national mood, with 61% of respondents stating the country is heading in the wrong direction. Only 31% believe Greece is on the right track. Personal economic hardship dominates the picture, as 40% say their circumstances have worsened compared to last year, while just 18% report any improvement. The disconnect between government optimism and public experience is stark, with inflation and the cost-of-living crisis cited as the country’s most pressing issues.

Negative evaluations of the government have risen sharply to 64%, with positive opinions falling to 27%. Prime Minister Mitsotakis also faces declining approval, as 63% of respondents view him unfavorably, up from 57% last month. Even among traditionally supportive right-wing voters, dissatisfaction is on the rise.

Meanwhile, the political opposition, led by PASOK and its leader Nikos Androulakis, has failed to capture public trust. PASOK’s positive ratings have dropped to 20%, with negative evaluations climbing to 67%. Androulakis himself fares poorly, with disapproval cutting across left-leaning, centrist, and center-right voters. A significant portion of respondents—33%—say “no one” is fit to serve as prime minister, exceeding support for Mitsotakis (28%) and far surpassing Androulakis (7%).

The poll also shows declining support for Greece’s major parties. New Democracy has dropped from 24.2% to 22.9% in voter intention, and PASOK, the opposition party, has fallen from 14.4% to 13.7%. SYRIZA remains stagnant at 6.4%. However, smaller parties, particularly on the far-right, are gaining traction. The far-right Hellenic Solution now polls at 7.7%, contributing to a collective 20.3% share for far-right factions, with the potential to reach 24.5%. This aligns with broader European trends, where nationalist and populist parties are on the rise.

Metron Analysis poll has shed light on public sentiment regarding the presidency of Katerina Sakellaropoulou, revealing a predominance of negative evaluations over positive ones. The survey highlights an interesting divide: while 41% of right-leaning respondents expressed approval of Sakellaropoulou’s tenure, the most favorable perceptions came from the center-right. Conversely, criticism was strongest among left-leaning citizens, 55% of whom held a negative view, followed by center-left (47%) and centrist/right-leaning groups (46%).

The poll also examined public attitudes toward Constantinos Tassoulas, the former Speaker of Parliament and New Democracy’s ruling party nominee for the presidency. While positive opinions surpassed negative ones—a trend consistent with his career reputation—the announcement of his candidacy seemed to trigger a rise in criticism. Tassoulas found his strongest support among center-right voters, but left and center-left respondents were significantly more critical. Notably, 31% of right-wing voters also expressed unfavorable opinions, revealing a complex and divided public reaction to his nomination.

Mitsotakis Embraces Trump-Era Politics, Strengthens Ties with the White House

Greek Tax Authorities Crack Down on Influencers’ Tax Compliance Amid Growing Concerns

Greek Prime Minister Calls Trump Era a Turning Point for Europe’s Strategic Awakening

European Court of Human Rights Rules Against Greece for Denying Fair Trial to the Church of Greece

