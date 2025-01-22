Nikitas Kaklamanis Elected Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament with 247 Votes

Nikitas Kaklamanis has been elected Speaker of the Greek Parliament, securing 247 votes in favor. Members of Parliament from New Democracy, PASOK, SYRIZA, the Hellenic Solution, Spartans, and 18 independent MPs supported his candidacy.

The MPs of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), New Left, NIKI, and Freedom Sailing declared a "present" vote. A total of 297 MPs participated in the voting process, with absentees including Dimitris Natsios and Nikos Vrettos from NIKI, as well as independent MP Rallia Christidou.

Nikitas Kaklamanis assumes his role succeeding Constantine Tassoulas, who resigned from the position after being nominated for President of the Republic by the ruling ND party, of which he is a member of parliament.

In his brief speech following the vote, the new Speaker described his election as the "culmination" of his parliamentary journey, hinting that he would not seek re-election in the next national elections. He emphasized

Parliament's dual role, beyond its formal duties, as a socially significant institution responsible for fostering civic education. He stated:

“The parliamentary body, in addition to its formal mission, holds a socially charged role: that of education. As a ‘mirror,’ it reflects the electorate while simultaneously setting an example of virtue and action for the people. This is where our multiplied responsibility lies: shaping individual and collective ethics through our public conduct. Politics, as the ‘greatest art’ and the ‘noblest virtue,’ according to Socrates, demands from us today the ethical and intellectual virtues described by Aristotle: courage, temperance, altruism, magnanimity, prudence, justice, and respect. These are the unwavering principles that must define the contemporary parliamentary ethos.”

Nikitas Kaklamanis called on all MPs to engage in social initiatives beyond their legislative duties, advocating for collective efforts, whether innovative or time-tested, that focus on Greece’s broader interests, free from rigid political divisions and petty partisanship. He assured MPs that Parliament would support such actions, adding:

“Above all, unity is required, as this is the most pressing need in the unusual times we live in,” he remarked.

He concluded with a message of solidarity and shared purpose: “In this chamber, there are no winners or losers, no small or large parties, no blue, green, or red factions. There are simply 300 individuals who can serve as role models for the Greek people—if they choose to. If they affirm their commitment to genuine democratic ideals, humanity, integrity, and patriotism.”