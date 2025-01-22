Nearly Half of Greeks Dissatisfied with Government Performance, Cost of Living Tops Concerns

A recent survey by polling company ALCO, conducted for Greece’s Alpha TV and presented on Tuesday, reveals mounting dissatisfaction among Greek citizens regarding their government’s performance.

According to the findings, 47% of respondents expressed a negative view, with the rising cost of living identified as the most pressing issue for half of the population.

The survey paints a mixed picture of optimism and concern about Greece's near future. When asked about 2025, 33% of respondents believe it will be a worse year than 2024, and 25% expect it to be equally difficult. Only 19% think next year will be better, while 15% anticipate it will remain on par with this year.

Financial struggles remain a prominent fear for many, with 41% expressing concerns about their ability to cover their basic needs in 2025. This sense of economic unease extends to personal finances, with 31% predicting their family’s financial situation will worsen next year, and 22% expecting it to remain as challenging as in 2024. However, 22% believe their finances will stay stable, and 17% are optimistic about improvement.

When asked about their priorities for the government, respondents overwhelmingly pointed to addressing the cost-of-living crisis (47%). Other key issues included improving the public healthcare system (25%), reducing taxes, tackling corruption, enhancing policing, and improving education.

Overall satisfaction with the government remains low. Nearly half (47%) said they were "not at all satisfied" with its performance, while 29% described their satisfaction as "low." Only 23% of respondents expressed a positive view, reporting they were "very" or "fairly" satisfied.