Nearly Half of Greeks Dissatisfied with Government Performance, Cost of Living Tops Concerns

Nearly Half of Greeks Dissatisfied with Government Performance, Cost of Living Tops Concerns
A recent survey by polling company ALCO, conducted for Greece’s Alpha TV and presented on Tuesday, reveals mounting dissatisfaction among Greek citizens regarding their government’s performance.

According to the findings, 47% of respondents expressed a negative view, with the rising cost of living identified as the most pressing issue for half of the population.

The survey paints a mixed picture of optimism and concern about Greece's near future. When asked about 2025, 33% of respondents believe it will be a worse year than 2024, and 25% expect it to be equally difficult. Only 19% think next year will be better, while 15% anticipate it will remain on par with this year.

Financial struggles remain a prominent fear for many, with 41% expressing concerns about their ability to cover their basic needs in 2025. This sense of economic unease extends to personal finances, with 31% predicting their family’s financial situation will worsen next year, and 22% expecting it to remain as challenging as in 2024. However, 22% believe their finances will stay stable, and 17% are optimistic about improvement.

When asked about their priorities for the government, respondents overwhelmingly pointed to addressing the cost-of-living crisis (47%). Other key issues included improving the public healthcare system (25%), reducing taxes, tackling corruption, enhancing policing, and improving education.

Overall satisfaction with the government remains low. Nearly half (47%) said they were "not at all satisfied" with its performance, while 29% described their satisfaction as "low." Only 23% of respondents expressed a positive view, reporting they were "very" or "fairly" satisfied.

«Χάος στα αποδυτήρια, παίκτες των Μπαρτσελόνα και Μπενφίκα πιάστηκαν στα χέρια»: Χωρίστηκαν από την αστυνομία!

Όλα τα γκολ της Τρίτης (21/01) στο Champions League, σε ένα video!

Έρχονται αυξήσεις μισθών στο Δημόσιο

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς έρχονται σε όλη τη χώρα με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Σαρώνει η ακρίβεια – Πως μπορεί να την επιδεινώσουν οι πολιτικές Τραμπ

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Παυλίδης και άλλοι τρεις στον κόσμο: Ιστορικό το… ελληνικό χατ τρικ κόντρα στην Μπαρτσελόνα! (video)

Κρυφά μηνύματα στην «πρώτη» του Χάμιλτον με τη Ferrari: «Επτά παράθυρα και μία πόρτα;;;»

Παντελόνια άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι 2025: Τα 7 πιο hot μοντέλα που θα φορέσουμε σύμφωνα με τις τάσεις της πασαρέλας

Μελάνια Τραμπ: Το πανάκριβο designer καπέλο που φόρεσε στην ορκωμοσία του συζύγου της

Τι σχήμα νυχιών σου ταιριάζει, ανάλογα με τα δάχτυλά σου

Εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτική πίτσα του πενταλέπτου με λιγότερες θερμίδες

Ο απλός τρόπος για να βλέπεις κρυφά stories στο Instagram χωρίς να σε καταλαβαίνουν

