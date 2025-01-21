ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
UN Audit Uncovers $1 Million Fraud, Greek Employee Charged

Judicial authorities in Greece are investigating a major fraud case involving a Greek employee of the United Nations, who allegedly embezzled over $1 million over a seven-year period.

The case was brought to the attention of Greek prosecutors following a report by UN oversight bodies, which initially referred the matter to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO). However, as the misappropriated funds were not linked to European resources, the case was forwarded to the Athens Prosecutor's Office.

Following a prosecutorial investigation, charges of felony fraud and forgery were filed against the UN employee. She is accused of fabricating expense reports with falsified documents to misappropriate substantial sums of money from 2014 to 2021. According to the case file, she allegedly embezzled a total amount exceeding $1 million during her tenure in a high-ranking financial management position.

The investigation began after a routine audit by UN oversight mechanisms uncovered irregularities in expense reports. Summoned for questioning, the employee denied all allegations, claiming to be the victim of a targeted campaign by her superiors and disputing the reliability of the UN’s auditing system.

The accused will now face an examining magistrate, where she will be required to respond to the charges.

