New Democracy Maintains 12-Point Lead Over PASOK in Latest Poll

A recent poll broadcast on Greek Alpha TV on Monday shows Greece’s ruling conservative party, New Democracy, maintaining a substantial 12-point lead over its closest rival, center – left PASOK, in voter preferences.

In terms of voting intentions based on valid votes, New Democracy commands 26.5%, while PASOK follows with 14.5%. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) polls at 8.6%, while SYRIZA, the main opposition until recently, matches Greek Solution at 7.7%. Plefsi Eleftherias stands at 4.3%, Niki at 3.4%, and MeRA25 at 2.6%. Other parties, such as Kinima Demokratias (3%), Foni Logikis (4.9%), and Nea Aristera (1.2%), trail further behind.

Public opinion remains sharply divided over the nomination of Constantine Tassoulas for the ceremonial role of President of the Republic. The poll reveals that 43% of respondents oppose his candidacy, while 34% are in favor. A notable 23% refrained from expressing an opinion.

When asked about Tassoulas’ ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the presidency, confidence levels varied. A combined 42% of respondents expressed support, with 15% responding “Definitely Yes” and 27% answering “Probably Yes.” However, doubts were significant, with 15% saying “Probably No” and 19% responding “Definitely No.” An additional 24% remained undecided, opting for “Don’t Know/No Answer.”

