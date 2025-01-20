The growing divide between PASOK and SYRIZA

The selection of Tasos Giannitsis as PASOK’s proposed candidate for the presidency of the Republic sends a clear signal: PASOK and SYRIZA have more that divides them than unites them.

As tensions between the Greek government and the official opposition intensify, particularly in the lead-up to the presidential election, PASOK, the center-left main opposition party, appears intent on distancing itself from SYRIZA, the left-wing opposition party. This move comes despite PASOK’s leader, Nikos Androulakis, stating that any potential coalition partners in a PASOK-led government would be sought exclusively within the progressive political space.

The selection of Tasos Giannitsis as PASOK’s proposed candidate for the presidency of the Republic sends a clear signal: PASOK and SYRIZA have more that divides them than unites them. Giannitsis, an academic and close ally of the late former Prime Minister Costas Simitis, represents a modernization agenda that emphasizes technocratic expertise, rational governance, and reform—values that clash with SYRIZA’s more leftist, activist-driven traditions.

At first glance, PASOK’s strategy might seem puzzling, as the party appears to be clashing not only with the ruling center-right New Democracy (ND) but also with SYRIZA. However, on closer inspection, this approach highlights PASOK’s effort to differentiate itself from SYRIZA and establish its own identity.

A plan for a joint electoral front

In PASOK’s leadership circles, there is growing suspicion that SYRIZA is working to form a joint electoral alliance similar to PASOK’s former coalition, the Movement for Change (Kinima Allagis). Under such a scheme, SYRIZA, PASOK, and smaller leftist parties would maintain their independence but present a unified ballot with a single leader chosen by grassroots voters.

For Androulakis to lead such an alliance, he would need to win a direct leadership election. While this scenario is possible, its likelihood depends on voter turnout and the strength of his opponents. Additionally, it is not inconceivable that someone outside the leadership of SYRIZA or PASOK could emerge as a candidate for the alliance’s leadership.

Fear of a Tsipras comeback

A major concern for PASOK’s leadership is the potential return of Alexis Tsipras, SYRIZA’s former leader and a two-term prime minister, as the head of a new progressive coalition. This fear aligns with the concerns of the ruling New Democracy government, which would prefer not to face Tsipras in a future election.

The staff of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis views Androulakis as a less threatening opponent, particularly since opinion polls suggest that PASOK is struggling to build enough momentum to challenge New Democracy’s dominance. However, this equation could change if Androulakis manages to improve his position significantly before the summer.

How Tassoulas' candidacy was evaluated

Government sources indicate that Constantine Tassoulas’ candidacy for the presidency was finalized after an assessment of PASOK's apparent inability to approach a 20% share of voter support in opinion polls. This decision coincided with a slight consolidation of support for New Democracy following a contentious budget debate in Parliament. Moreover, the government’s strategy to paralyze PASOK with indecision was deliberate, as speculation swirled about the potential candidacy of Evangelos Venizelos—a prominent former PASOK leader—up until the prime minister’s official announcement.

The delay in clarifying PASOK’s position

At PASOK, the possibility that Evangelos Venizelos might be proposed as a candidate led to hesitation. This prevented the party from advocating for the renewal of Katerina Sakellaropoulou’s term as President of the Republic, despite internal discussions about this option. Such a move could have placed political pressure on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Additionally, PASOK delayed suggesting Tasos Giannitsis as a candidate, despite his appeal to centrist voters, due to concerns about potential political repercussions.

Ultimately, PASOK found itself constrained. It rejected Louka Katseli’s candidacy to avoid creating the impression of political alignment with SYRIZA, the main opposition party. However, PASOK appears less concerned about perceptions of cooperation with Stefanos Kasselakis, SYRIZA’s leader, especially if MPs aligned with Kasselakis vote in favor of Giannitsis’ candidacy.