What the Demand for «My Home 2» Reveals About Greece’s Housing Needs

Greece’s housing market stands at a pivotal moment, grappling with surging demand, a limited housing supply, escalating rents, scarce affordable options, and growing financial pressures on households. The government’s «My Home 2» program, designed to offer low-interest loans to first-time homebuyers, has generated significant interest, with thousands of applications submitted within its initial days. With a goal of helping 20,000 households secure primary residences, the program underscores not only the critical need for affordable housing but also the systemic challenges that continue to disrupt market stability and accessibility.

The «My Home 2» initiative aims to support 20,000 households in acquiring their first primary residence. Eligible participants can secure housing valued at up to €250,000, with a maximum area of 150 square meters, provided the property was constructed before the end of 2007. The program offers loans covering up to 90% of the property’s value, as stated in the purchase agreement, with the maximum loan amount capped at €190,000. Borrowers can choose repayment terms ranging from 3 to 30 years.

Officials at the Ministry of National Economy and Finance are optimistic about the program's potential and have left open the possibility of a third phase once the current cycle concludes.

Banks participating in the «My Home 2» program are providing additional incentives to beneficiaries. These include significant discounts or full coverage of home insurance for a limited period. Some banks are also offering discounts on purchases of furniture and home appliances, easing the financial burden on first-time homeowners.

The overwhelming response to the «My Home 2» program underscores the pressing housing challenges facing Greek society today. High rental prices and limited affordable housing options have become significant hurdles, especially for young people and new couples. In major cities like Athens and Thessaloniki, the disparity between available rental properties and demand is stark, with a ratio of 1 to 5. While long-term tenants often enjoy low-cost rental agreements due to established relationships with landlords, newcomers to the market face steep prices and intense competition.

Several systemic issues contribute to Greece's housing difficulties. High property taxes, including the ENFIA property tax, discourage landlords from investing in rental properties. The delayed implementation of the Credit Rating Authority (Law 4972/2022) leaves landlords exposed to rental defaults, further eroding trust in the market. Meanwhile, court rulings and legislative restrictions on new construction have severely limited housing supply, impacting both urban and rural areas. Programs like «Renovate and Rent» are in their infancy, and the «Social Housing Exchange» program remains uncertain in its effectiveness. Furthermore, government measures to incentivize long-term leases, such as tax exemptions for vacant properties or short-term rental conversions, have been implemented with limitations that diminish their impact.

Experts stress the need for comprehensive reform to address these challenges. Constructing state-supported affordable housing, offering tax incentives to landlords for long-term leases, and regulating short-term rentals in high-demand areas are essential steps. Streamlined renovation initiatives could help unlock unused housing stock, while integrating digital platforms and smart technologies into housing management could improve market transparency and efficiency. Only with coordinated action can Greece hope to resolve its housing crisis and secure a sustainable future for its citizens.