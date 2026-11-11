Greek government bonds have become increasingly competitive with those of larger eurozone economies.

Greece is courting institutional investors across Scandinavia as it prepares its 2027 borrowing program, seeking to capitalize on improving debt dynamics and government bond yields that have fallen below those of France and Italy.

Dimitris Tsakonas, head of Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency, is holding meetings with institutional investors in Helsinki, Oslo and Copenhagen this week to present developments in the country’s sovereign bond market and outline its funding strategy for next year.

The roadshow began Tuesday in Finland, continues Wednesday in Norway and concludes Thursday in Denmark.

The meetings come as Greece seeks to broaden its international investor base and maintain access to global capital markets following years of fiscal adjustment and debt reduction.

Greek government bonds have become increasingly competitive with those of larger eurozone economies.

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On Tuesday, Greece’s benchmark 10-year bond yielded 4.07%, compared with 4.71% for France and 4.27% for Italy.

The yield premium over German government bonds, a key measure of perceived sovereign credit risk, stood at 82 basis points for Greece, compared with 145 basis points for France and 102 basis points for Italy.

The figures highlight a striking reversal for Greece, which required three international bailouts during the eurozone debt crisis and was once effectively shut out of international bond markets.

Athens is also projecting further improvements in its public finances.

According to the debt agency’s baseline scenario, Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decline to 128.8% in 2027 from 136.7% in 2026, with inflation helping reduce the debt burden relative to nominal economic output.