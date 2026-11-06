The case concerns financial transactions carried out in 2010, when Lyempf was experiencing severe financial difficulties. The company filed for bankruptcy the following year.

The Netherlands’ Supreme Court has upheld the criminal conviction of Greek shipping magnate Yiannis Karageorgis in a financial misconduct case linked to the collapse of Dutch dairy producer Lyempf, reducing his prison sentence slightly to 29 months and bringing years of litigation to a close.

In a ruling issued Oct. 6, the Dutch Supreme Court, known as the Hoge Raad, rejected the central grounds of Karageorgis’ appeal against an earlier conviction. It reduced his sentence from 30 months because the proceedings had exceeded a reasonable duration.

The case concerns financial transactions carried out in 2010, when Lyempf was experiencing severe financial difficulties. The company filed for bankruptcy the following year.

Dutch courts found that the disputed transfers were conducted under circumstances that harmed the interests of the company’s creditors. Judges rejected defense arguments that the transactions formed part of legitimate investment activities.

Karageorgis was initially sentenced to 24 months in prison in 2019. A Dutch appeals court increased the sentence to 30 months in July 2024.

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The Supreme Court’s decision leaves the conviction intact, with the one-month reduction representing the only substantive change to the sentence.

The case has also involved Greek judicial authorities, raising questions about whether Karageorgis could ultimately serve the sentence in the Netherlands or Greece.

In 2016, the shipowner was arrested in Greece under a European arrest warrant issued by Dutch authorities.

Greece’s Supreme Court, the Areios Pagos, subsequently ruled against his surrender to the Netherlands, citing issues related to the legal classification of the alleged offenses and applicable statutes of limitations under Greek law.

That decision concerned the execution of the European arrest warrant and didn’t constitute a determination of Karageorgis’ guilt or innocence.

With the Dutch conviction now final, attention turns to whether authorities in the two countries will initiate fresh judicial cooperation proceedings to enforce the sentence.

Any renewed extradition request or arrangement allowing the sentence to be served in Greece would require further legal procedures and decisions by the relevant authorities.

The case illustrates the complexities of enforcing criminal judgments across European jurisdictions when national rules on prosecution, limitation periods and judicial cooperation intersect.