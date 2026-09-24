The sharpest rise was recorded in Kilkis, a regional unit in northern Greece near the border with North Macedonia.

Greek motorists are paying as much as €8.50 more to fill a 50-liter tank with regular gasoline than they did at the start of September, as fuel prices climb across the country and higher refinery costs work their way toward consumers.

The nationwide weighted average price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline rose to €2.20 ($2.59) a liter on Sept. 22 from €2.05 on Sept. 1, according to daily government price bulletins. That represents an increase of nearly 15 euro cents, or about 7.3%, in three weeks.

For a driver buying 50 liters—roughly 13.2 U.S. gallons—the increase translates into an additional €7.45 at the pump.

The sharpest rise was recorded in Kilkis, a regional unit in northern Greece near the border with North Macedonia. Average gasoline prices there climbed 17 cents a liter, to €2.195 from €2.025, an 8.4% increase. Filling a 50-liter tank now costs €8.50 more than at the beginning of the month.

Other parts of the country have recorded similar increases. On the Ionian island of Lefkada, prices rose 16.3 cents to €2.288 a liter, while in Boeotia, northwest of Athens, they gained 16.1 cents to €2.190. Prices increased 15.9 cents in Drama and 15.8 cents in Grevena.

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Greece’s two largest metropolitan areas have seen comparable increases. In Attica, the region that includes Athens, average 95-octane gasoline rose 14.9 cents to €2.181 a liter. In Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, the price increased 15 cents to €2.182.

Even regions with smaller increases remain expensive. The Cyclades, the Aegean island group that includes Mykonos and Santorini, recorded the smallest rise, at 11.9 cents. But gasoline there already cost €2.295 a liter on Sept. 1 and reached €2.414 by Sept. 22, the highest regional average in Greece.

The increase at filling stations coincides with rising refinery prices. Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 23, the pre-VAT price of 95-octane gasoline including taxes and fees at Hellenic Petroleum rose about 2.4%, while Motor Oil recorded an increase of roughly 2.3%.

The pressure extends beyond gasoline. Refinery prices for automotive diesel increased about 5.3% over the same period. Hellenic Petroleum’s automotive LPG price rose 7.2%, while heating LPG increased 11.6%. Industrial butane climbed 12.2%.

Kerosene also posted a sizable increase. Hellenic Petroleum’s KERO price, before taxes, fees and VAT, rose 8.75% in 13 days.

