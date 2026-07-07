The survey by pollster Prorata found, among others, that nearly two-thirds of Greeks believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.

A new opinion poll suggests that Greek politics is entering a period of profound volatility, with voters increasingly dissatisfied with the country's direction and reassessing the record of both the current conservative government and its left-wing predecessor.

The survey by pollster Prorata, conducted for newspaper Efimerida ton Syntakton, found that nearly two-thirds of Greeks believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, with concerns over the cost-of-living crisis, corruption, pressures on the public healthcare system and labour market conditions dominating public sentiment.

The findings point to a broader political shift. According to Prorata's analysis, Greek society is engaged in a process of reflection and re-evaluation of the country's turbulent past decade, while also displaying a growing willingness to experiment politically because of mounting frustration with current conditions. That combination, the pollster argues, could pave the way for major political realignments in the coming period.

The survey coincides with the seventh anniversary of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his centre-right New Democracy party taking power, offering an opportunity to compare public perceptions of the current administration with those of the government led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras and the left-wing Syriza party between 2015 and 2019.

The results reveal a nuanced picture. New Democracy receives more positive assessments on issues traditionally associated with conservative parties, including foreign policy, national defence, public security and migration. But Syriza performs better on issues that currently matter most to voters, notably tackling inflation and fighting corruption. On both counts, 37% of respondents rated the Tsipras government more favourably, compared with just 20% for the current administration.

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On other high-priority issues, including healthcare, education and employment, most respondents see little difference between the two governments' records.

That disconnect appears increasingly important. While New Democracy maintains an advantage across a larger number of policy areas, those issues do not necessarily align with voters' immediate concerns. By contrast, the policy areas where Syriza scores better correspond to a smaller number of issues that have become politically decisive because of the cost-of-living squeeze and broader anxieties over governance.

When asked to compare the two administrations overall, Greeks appear deeply divided. Roughly one-third believe the Syriza government performed better, a similar share favour the current New Democracy administration, while a slightly larger group, 36%, say neither government adequately met the challenges of its time.

The findings also indicate that anti-Syriza sentiment, which dominated Greek politics for much of the past decade, has faded considerably. Asked which potential government would concern them more, 38% said a government led by Mitsotakis, while 34% pointed to one led by Tsipras. Another 26% said they would be equally concerned by either scenario, underscoring a broader scepticism toward the country's political class.

The poll also highlights a growing crisis of political representation. Around one in five respondents said they trust none of Greece's political leaders to serve as prime minister. Mitsotakis remains the most trusted individual, with 28% support, followed by Tsipras on 18%. Maria Karystianou, who emerged as a prominent public figure following the deadly Tempi rail disaster, ranks third with 6%, ahead of several established party leaders.

In voting intentions, New Democracy remains the largest party with 25%, but its lead over the second-placed party, ELAS, has narrowed to single digits. ELAS has risen to 15.5%, consolidating its position as the main challenger. The centre-left PASOK stands at 8.5%, while the newly formed Hope for Democracy party records a similar level of support despite a slight decline from June. Other parties trail further behind, including the nationalist Greek Solution on 7%, the Communist Party on 5.5%, Voice of Reason on 4%, Course of Freedom on 3.5% and MeRA25 on 3%.