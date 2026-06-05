The proposed monitoring framework extends beyond financial transactions alone.

Banks, accountants, lawyers, real-estate agents and a broad range of businesses in EU are preparing for a significant overhaul of their anti-money laundering procedures as Europe’s new anti-financial crime watchdog moves to standardize supervision across the bloc.

The European Union’s newly established Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) has launched a public consultation on draft guidelines that would require companies to monitor customer relationships continuously rather than relying primarily on checks conducted when an account is opened or a business relationship begins.

The proposal marks one of the first major implementation steps under the EU’s anti-money laundering package adopted in 2024. The reforms are designed to create a common supervisory framework across all 27 member states and reduce inconsistencies in how financial crime risks are identified and managed.

Under the draft guidelines, businesses subject to anti-money laundering obligations would be expected to maintain ongoing oversight of customers throughout the duration of the relationship. That would include regularly updating customer information, reviewing transaction patterns and identifying changes in risk profiles that could signal money laundering or terrorist financing risks.

The shift represents a substantial change in emphasis. While customer due diligence at the start of a relationship has long been a cornerstone of compliance programs, AMLA argues that risks often emerge only after the relationship has been established. As a result, institutions will be expected to continuously assess customer behavior and respond to new information as it arises.

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The proposed monitoring framework extends beyond financial transactions alone. Companies would also be expected to consider broader indicators of risk, including changes in a company’s ownership structure, sudden shifts in a customer’s financial position, the launch of new business activities or even adverse media coverage.

The guidelines also encourage the use of both manual and automated monitoring systems. Advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools are viewed as potentially valuable in identifying suspicious patterns that may not be immediately apparent to compliance teams. However, AMLA stresses that technology should complement - not replace - human oversight, with all decisions remaining transparent, explainable and subject to review.

Another notable provision would allow businesses to temporarily restrict services or suspend certain transactions when customers fail to provide updated documentation or information required for compliance purposes. In more serious cases, institutions could ultimately terminate the business relationship altogether. The proposals represent another step toward a more stringent and harmonized European approach to combating financial crime. While compliance costs are expected to rise, policymakers argue that stronger controls will improve market transparency, strengthen investor confidence and enhance the credibility of financial institutions operating within the country.

The consultation period will remain open until Sept. 3, 2026, with AMLA expected to publish the final version of the guidelines during the fourth quarter of the year.