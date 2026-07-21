Greece is overhauling the rules governing outdoor advertising, introducing stricter technical standards and opening the door to contracts that combine billboard concessions with digital infrastructure and municipal services—a shift that could favor larger, better-capitalized operators.

A joint ministerial decision published in the government gazette on July 17 sets out a new framework aimed at curbing uncontrolled outdoor advertising and concentrating commercial displays in officially designated locations. The rules impose tighter technical requirements and, in many cases, envisage competitive tender procedures through which municipalities will award the right to exploit advertising space.

The decision was signed by ministers responsible for the interior, infrastructure and transport, environment and energy, development and culture, along with other senior government officials.

On its face, the framework is an effort to bring order and modern technology to a sector that has long intersected with local government, public space and road safety. But some of its more detailed provisions raise a broader question for the industry: How many companies will actually be able to meet the technical and financial requirements needed to compete?

The new rules allow, where permitted, the use of illuminated and digital advertising displays, including LED screens and video. Operators would also have to install systems that automatically adjust brightness, provide technical photometric studies and comply with specified European and international standards.

Such requirements serve clear public-policy objectives, including traffic safety and the reduction of light pollution. They also raise the cost and complexity of entering the business. Smaller outdoor-advertising companies may find it difficult to compete with groups that already operate digital networks, employ specialized technical staff, have access to capital and are experienced in navigating complex public-sector tenders.

The requirements become particularly notable in the case of advertising structures installed in public squares.

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Under the new framework, such installations are not simply expected to carry illuminated or digital advertisements. For reasons described as public safety and public interest, they must also include lighting capable of illuminating the surrounding area within a radius of at least 1.5 meters.

They must also be equipped with infrastructure for an emergency-call button that can be connected to the relevant authorities, as well as a wireless-network distribution point—in effect, a Wi-Fi hotspot.

That combination raises questions about the underlying model. Why must an advertising structure be bundled with functions as specific as public Wi-Fi and emergency communications infrastructure? Are these requirements simply part of an effort to modernize urban public spaces, or do they closely resemble integrated technology packages already offered by a limited number of providers?

More importantly for competition, how many companies operating in Greece today are capable of delivering all of those functions as a single package?

The potential impact becomes more significant when the technical rules are considered alongside the financial structure permitted by the decision.

The new framework explicitly allows municipalities to grant the right to use advertising space under agreements in which the concession holder also undertakes to provide goods or services to the municipality. In such cases, tender documents must include technical specifications for the products or services to be supplied.

In practical terms, the rule creates scope for a business model in which a company receives the commercial rights to advertising locations while also supplying the local authority with equipment, infrastructure or services under the same arrangement.

For Greece’s municipalities, many of which face tight budget constraints, such a model could be attractive. Rather than funding certain infrastructure or services entirely from municipal resources, local governments could incorporate them into the broader economics of an advertising concession, depending on how each tender is designed.

For the advertising industry, however, the arrangement could alter the competitive balance.

A smaller outdoor-advertising company may be perfectly capable of installing and operating a billboard. A larger group may have the financing, technical expertise and business partnerships required to install digital screens, operate Wi-Fi networks, provide lighting systems and other technology services—and simultaneously manage the commercial sale of the advertising space.

It is that bundling of advertising rights with equipment and services that has the potential to reshape the market. The more functions that are combined into a single public contract, the fewer companies may possess the financial strength and technical capabilities required to bid.

The rules also contain an apparent paradox in the way they treat what is known in Greece as “urban equipment,” or street furniture and smart-city infrastructure.

The framework draws a clear distinction between outdoor advertising and municipal infrastructure. Electric-vehicle and bicycle charging stations, waste and recycling bins, public-information screens and smart-city systems generally cannot be used as legal advertising surfaces, aside from limited identification of a donor or installer.

At the same time, however, the same rules allow advertising concessions to be linked to the provision of goods and services to municipalities. The advertising structures envisioned for public squares also begin to resemble multifunctional urban infrastructure themselves, incorporating Wi-Fi connectivity, enhanced public lighting and emergency-communications capabilities.

The result is an unusual reversal. While urban infrastructure generally cannot be turned into advertising inventory, advertising installations can, in effect, begin to take on the characteristics of urban infrastructure. Their commercial exploitation can also be tied to the provision of additional equipment and services to local government.

That may prove to be the most consequential feature of the new regime.

The question is no longer simply which company can manage a city’s advertising displays. It is increasingly which company can combine advertising, digital technology, infrastructure and municipal services in a single commercial proposition.

As more of those capabilities are brought together, the pool of companies able to compete may narrow.

The key issue for regulators and competition authorities will be whether the requirements are simply the product of a modern approach to managing public space—or whether, in practice, they align unusually closely with business models and technology packages already developed by a small number of large market participants.

The ministerial decision itself cannot answer that question.

The clearest evidence will come from the municipal tenders that follow: the specifications local authorities choose to impose, the way they combine advertising concessions with requirements to provide goods and services, and ultimately the number and identity of companies able to submit credible bids.

That is where it will become clear whether Greece’s new outdoor-advertising framework broadens competition—or whether its increasingly sophisticated and highly specific requirements leave the market largely in the hands of a small group of well-funded operators that already have the necessary infrastructure in place.