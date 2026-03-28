A new European housing survey shows that Greeks are less satisfied with their housing conditions than most other Europeans, with factors such as age, property type, location, cost and homeownership playing a decisive role in shaping overall satisfaction.

According to the 2025 European Housing Trend Report conducted by RE/MAX Europe, 66% of Greeks say they are satisfied with their housing conditions, a figure that has fallen by two percentage points compared to 2024. This places Greece below the European average, which stands at 77% and has slightly increased over the past year. The Netherlands ranks first in housing satisfaction with 85%, followed by Austria, Romania, Switzerland and Luxembourg, all at 81%. At the lower end of the ranking are Hungary, Greece, Malta, Lithuania and Ireland.

The survey also highlights the importance of age in how people perceive their housing situation. Older generations appear significantly more satisfied with their homes than younger people. Satisfaction rates reach very high levels among older age groups, particularly among those over 60, suggesting that housing stability, ownership and long-term residence contribute to higher satisfaction over time. By contrast, younger Europeans, especially Millennials and Generation Z, report the highest levels of dissatisfaction with their housing conditions.

Across Europe, apartments remain the most common type of housing, with just over half of Europeans living in flats. Detached houses account for about a quarter of homes and are more common in Central and Eastern Europe. However, when homes are owner-occupied, the share of people living in apartments declines, indicating that space becomes a more important factor when people buy property rather than rent.

Housing satisfaction is also closely linked to the size and type of property. People living in detached houses or maisonettes report higher satisfaction levels than those living in apartments, reinforcing the idea that more space leads to higher housing satisfaction. Location also plays a role, with residents in rural or non-urban areas generally reporting slightly higher satisfaction than those living in cities.

In Greece, a significant share of respondents say they are considering moving within the next year, mainly in search of more space or lower housing costs. Lack of space is one of the main reasons for dissatisfaction across Europe, particularly among younger generations who face rising property prices and a growing gap between incomes and housing costs. High housing costs are the second most common reason for dissatisfaction across Europe and are a major factor influencing people’s decision to relocate.

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Finally, the survey confirms that homeownership remains one of the most important factors affecting housing satisfaction. Across Europe, homeowners report significantly higher satisfaction levels than renters, highlighting the continued importance of property ownership in Europeans’ sense of housing security and quality of life.