The new entity is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Group Luxembourg S.à r.l., which is headquartered in Luxembourg and acts as the sole shareholder, fully covering the company’s initial share capital.

United Group has established a new company in Greece, expanding its corporate presence in the country. The company, named United Group Greece Single-Member S.A., was founded with an initial share capital of €4.5 million.

The new entity is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Group Luxembourg S.à r.l., which is headquartered in Luxembourg and acts as the sole shareholder, fully covering the company’s initial share capital.

The company’s purpose is to provide management services, strategic planning, financial management and consulting services to businesses and organizations. Its activities also include participation in other companies, making investments and developing business operations. In addition, the company’s scope covers investments in companies, real estate and intellectual property rights, as well as activities related to telecommunications infrastructure, data centers, internet services and call center operations.

The company’s first Board of Directors has been appointed for a five-year term. Stanley Phillip Miller, CEO of United Group BV, has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, while Georgios Lamprou and Kyriaki Silvestriadou will serve as members of the Board.