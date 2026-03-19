At the heart of the project is the creation of a modern operations center designed to act as the central hub for coordinating all Coast Guard activities.

Greece is moving ahead with one of its most ambitious digital upgrades in maritime security, as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy launches a major tender for a new integrated command-and-control system for the Hellenic Coast Guard.

At the heart of the project is the creation of a modern operations center designed to act as the central hub for coordinating all Coast Guard activities. The system will bring together data from a wide range of sources — including radar systems, surveillance cameras, vessels, drones and international databases — and fuse it into a single, real-time operational picture of activity at sea. The aim is to significantly improve response times and decision-making in situations such as search and rescue missions, border surveillance and emergency incidents.

The core budget for the project stands at €37.2 million, including VAT, but could rise to as much as €55.8 million if optional upgrades and maintenance services are fully exercised. These additional components include further development of the system as well as technical support for up to three years after it becomes operational.

The initiative is not limited to software. It also involves the supply of IT equipment, the development or upgrading of operational facilities, the installation of data infrastructure such as data centers, and the training of personnel who will use the system. Strong emphasis is placed on cybersecurity and on ensuring that the system remains fully operational even under crisis conditions or technical disruptions.

The project forms part of a wider European border management programme, with 75% of its funding provided by the European Union and the remainder covered by national resources. This underscores its broader relevance not only for Greece, but also for European security as a whole.

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The tender will be conducted electronically, with bids due by April 27, 2026, and opened on the same day. The contract will be awarded on the basis of best value for money, meaning that the selected proposal will be judged on overall quality and effectiveness rather than price alone.