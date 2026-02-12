The depth of U.S.–Greece relations and the two countries’ expanding cooperation in defense and energy security were highlighted by U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle during remarks at a defense and geopolitics forum in Athens.

Guilfoyle described Greece as a key strategic partner at a time of growing global instability, citing the war in Ukraine and mounting energy security risks in Europe. She said the challenges facing the international community cannot be addressed by individual countries acting alone and emphasized the importance of strong alliances.

Referring to Ukraine, she stressed that there can be no complacency while the conflict continues and said President Donald Trump is committed to bringing the war to an end. She also underscored Washington’s goal of reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, welcoming the European Union’s decision to phase out Russian energy imports by 2027. The United States, she said, stands ready to support Europe through reliable liquefied natural gas supplies and major infrastructure projects that strengthen regional energy security.

Defense was a central theme of her remarks, with Guilfoyle emphasizing that energy security and military readiness are inseparable from national security. She noted that the United States expects its European allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense.

In this context, she pointed to Greece as a leading example, citing its commitment to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP. She described the move as historic and said it reflects Greece’s decision to invest heavily in the modernization of its armed forces rather than relying on others for its security.

Guilfoyle also highlighted the strategic importance of Greek facilities such as the port of Alexandroupolis and the Souda Bay base in Crete, which play a growing role in NATO operations. She concluded by saying that U.S.–Greece relations are now stronger and more consequential than ever.