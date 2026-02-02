The reform is part of a broader legislative package that will also introduce postal voting in national elections, following its use in the most recent European elections.

With a bill set to be submitted to Parliament by Easter, the Greek government is planning a major revamp of how citizens living abroad take part in national elections, alongside a push to extend postal voting from European contests to domestic polls.

At the center of the proposal is the creation of a dedicated electoral constituency for Greeks abroad. Under the plan, Greek citizens residing overseas would directly elect three members of parliament through a preferential vote.

This would mark a departure from the current system, under which expatriate Greeks are represented indirectly via parties’ nationwide lists, where candidate selection is made by party leadership rather than voters themselves.

The reform is part of a broader legislative package that will also introduce postal voting in national elections, following its use in the most recent European elections. That system was considered operationally successful, encouraging the government to pursue its expansion. According to officials familiar with the draft legislation, the aim is not only to make voting more accessible but also to deepen the political engagement of Greece’s extensive diaspora, estimated to number several million people worldwide.

Under the proposed “diaspora ballot,” overseas voters would use a single, unified list of candidates drawn from across the global Greek community. A voter living in the United States, for example, could choose a candidate based in Europe, Australia, or elsewhere, effectively electing a representative of their choice to the Hellenic Parliament. This would introduce, for the first time, direct parliamentary representation for Greeks abroad.

To accommodate the three diaspora MPs within Greece’s 300-seat parliament, the government plans to reallocate seats from the nationwide list rather than alter geographically defined constituencies, which are tied to population data and protected by constitutional provisions. For the changes to take effect in the next general election, however, the bill must secure the support of at least 200 MPs. If it fails to reach that threshold, the reforms would apply from the subsequent electoral cycle.

Government officials believe opposition parties with traditionally strong links to overseas Greek communities would find it politically difficult to oppose the creation of a diaspora constituency, as doing so could be portrayed as denying representation to Greeks living abroad. At the same time, the proposal is expected to generate resistance from smaller parties, which rely more heavily on nationwide-list seats and could lose their only such representation under the reallocation.

Alongside the diaspora reforms, the government intends to extend postal voting to voters inside Greece for national elections. Opposition parties have voiced concerns about ballot secrecy and the risk of administrative errors or fraud. The government counters that the system has already been tested during European elections and functioned without significant problems.