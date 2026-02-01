Greece’s crime landscape is undergoing a quiet but significant shift.

In 2025, police recorded a decline in conventional crimes such as thefts and burglaries, yet this improvement was offset by a sharp rise in fraud. Scams carried out by criminals posing as electricity company technicians or financial professionals increased by 35% in a single year, pushing the estimated annual proceeds of criminal activity to €23.4 million.

Across the country, 46 thefts and burglaries were recorded per 10,000 residents—about 133 incidents every day. The problem remains most acute in the wider Athens region, home to nearly half of Greece’s population. In Attica, which includes the capital, the rate rose to 76 incidents per 10,000 residents, while Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, recorded 67. Despite these figures, police data show a year-on-year decline of 16% nationwide in thefts and burglaries, with Thessaloniki posting an even steeper drop of 33%.

Home burglaries followed a similar trend, falling by 18% compared with 2024. Police officials attribute the decrease to increased patrols, targeted operations against organized crime networks, and closer cooperation with local communities. In recent years, residents’ associations in Athens and its suburbs have established direct communication channels with police, allowing for faster responses to suspicious activity.

While traditional property crime has eased, fraud has become one of the fastest-growing threats. Nearly 8,000 scam cases were recorded in 2025, an average of 20 per day, with the majority occurring in urban areas. Elderly citizens are the primary targets, often persuaded to hand over cash or valuables under false pretenses.

Detailed crime mapping shows that offenses remain concentrated in specific city districts and suburbs, particularly in central Athens and densely populated residential areas. Although overall crime indicators are improving, certain neighborhoods continue to see increases in robberies and sporadic violent incidents linked to organized groups.

According to the Hellenic Police’s annual report, authorities dismantled 185 organized criminal groups over the past year. The figures reflect both the persistence of organized crime and an intensified effort by Greek police to contain it.