At this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, the most consequential speech did not come from a leader of a global superpower or a technology executive.

It was delivered by Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, and its significance lies less in headline-grabbing announcements than in its underlying diagnosis of the international system.

Carney offered something increasingly rare in global forums: a sober acknowledgment that the post–Cold War order is no longer merely under strain, but effectively over. The system built on predictable rules, strong multilateral institutions, and shared assumptions about economic interdependence has already given way to a more fragmented and coercive reality. This was not framed as a future risk, but as a present condition.

That assessment carries particular weight given Carney’s background. Unlike most political leaders, his career has been defined by crisis management rather than electoral cycles. From the global financial crisis of 2008 to Brexit and the pandemic, he has operated at the intersection of markets, states, and institutions. As a former central bank governor in both Canada and the United Kingdom, he understands not just how rules are written, but how power actually works when those rules are tested.

For countries such as Greece, Carney’s message resonates strongly, even if Greece was not explicitly mentioned. These are states that do not shape global outcomes on their own, yet are deeply affected by shifts in the balance of power. They sit in what might be described as the geopolitical middle: too important to ignore, too small to impose outcomes unilaterally, and often exposed when larger actors disregard the very rules they claim to defend.

The core argument of Carney’s speech was that appeals to international law and multilateral cooperation are no longer sufficient when they are not backed by resilience and leverage. In a world where trade, energy flows, supply chains, and finance are routinely used as tools of pressure, sovereignty becomes less about legal status and more about practical capacity. The question is no longer who is right, but who can withstand disruption.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

This framing is particularly relevant to Greece’s recent experience. The country has lived through a decade-long debt crisis that revealed the vulnerabilities of economic dependence, followed by recurring security tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, where the selective application of international norms has become commonplace. For Athens, the gap between legal principles and geopolitical realities is not theoretical; it has been repeatedly tested.

One of the most important elements of Carney’s intervention was his emphasis on the role of middle powers. He argued that no single state outside the top tier can protect its interests alone in the current environment. Effective sovereignty increasingly depends on flexible, overlapping alliances in areas such as defense, energy security, and regional stability. This is not a temporary tactic, but a structural feature of the emerging global order.

For Greece, this logic aligns with recent strategic choices, including deeper security and energy cooperation with countries like Israel. What Carney adds is a broader conceptual framework: these partnerships are not substitutes for a stable global order, but adaptations to its absence.

Equally significant was his insistence that strategic autonomy is not a political slogan but a long-term investment. For Europe and for Greece, this means building energy resilience, restoring productive and industrial capacity, and maintaining credible defense capabilities. Without these foundations, references to values and international law risk being perceived not as moral authority, but as signs of vulnerability.

Perhaps the most uncomfortable aspect of Carney’s speech for European audiences was his rejection of nostalgia. The expectation that the world will revert to a predictable, liberal equilibrium can easily become an excuse for inaction. For a country like Greece, located in a region of persistent geopolitical friction, such assumptions are not merely optimistic—they are risky.

The broader relevance of Carney’s message lies in its clarity. Security, prosperity, and political autonomy are no longer guaranteed by rhetorical commitment to rules alone. They depend on resilience, alliances, and a realistic understanding of power. Not cynicism, but awareness; not isolation, but durable interdependence.

In an international environment where, as Carney warned, those absent from decision-making tables risk becoming objects rather than participants, Greece’s experience offers a case study rather than an exception. And as revisionist behavior is no longer confined to actors such as Russia or Turkey, but is increasingly visible within the political dynamics of the United States itself, the implications of his speech extend far beyond Davos.