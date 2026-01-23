Nearly seven in ten Greeks believe their country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new nationwide survey that underscores deepening public disillusionment with the political system as a whole.

The poll, conducted by Metron Analysis in mid-January, finds that 69% of respondents say Greece is moving in the wrong direction, highlighting a pervasive sense of frustration that cuts across party lines. The pessimism is compounded by the fact that 44% of those surveyed say the country’s overall situation has worsened compared with a year ago.

This mood extends beyond dissatisfaction with the government alone. While the centre-right New Democracy continues to lead in voting intention, public criticism is also sharply directed at the main opposition, PASOK, pointing to a broader crisis of confidence in Greece’s political establishment. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government retain a clear electoral advantage, but this support coexists with overwhelmingly negative evaluations of government performance, particularly on economic management and democratic governance.

According to the survey, conducted between 14 and 20 January and presented on prime-time television, New Democracy attracts 22.3% in voting intention, marking a modest increase of 1.3 percentage points from the previous measurement. PASOK, by contrast, continues its downward trajectory, falling below the psychologically significant 10% threshold to 9.8%, a decline of 1.2 points.

The results show Course of Freedom in third place with 9.2%, followed by Greek Solution at 8.4%, the Communist Party of Greece at 6.3%, and SYRIZA falling sharply to just 3%. Smaller parties collectively account for 7.4%, while undecided voters make up a sizable 11.7%.

Party loyalty varies widely. PASOK records a relatively strong voter retention rate of 75.5%, compared with 64.2% for New Democracy, while SYRIZA’s cohesion appears severely eroded, with just 19.2% of its previous supporters remaining committed.

When respondents are asked to estimate how they would vote in an election, New Democracy’s projected share rises to 28.5%, with PASOK at 12.5%. Course of Freedom follows with 11.7%, ahead of Greek Solution on 10.7% and the Communist Party on 8%. SYRIZA remains below 4%, while Voice of Reason registers 3.3%.

The political climate captured by the survey points clearly toward a desire for change. Sixty-one percent of respondents say Greece needs a change in governance, and 51% favour early elections rather than waiting for the government to complete its four-year term. Only 38% prioritise political stability over change.

Beyond existing parties, the poll explores attitudes toward hypothetical new political formations led by prominent figures. A party led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras would be considered a viable option by 19% of respondents, with his strongest potential support coming from voters currently aligned with SYRIZA.

Support is markedly higher for a potential party headed by Maria Karystianou, with 33% saying they would be likely to support such a formation. Half of those surveyed express a positive opinion of Karystianou, while 42% hold a negative view. Her potential support base appears to draw primarily from Course of Freedom, Greek Solution, undecided voters and smaller parties, indicating appeal beyond traditional ideological boundaries.

By contrast, only 11% of respondents say they would be likely to support a party led by another former prime minister, Antonis Samaras, with his strongest backing found among New Democracy voters and the undecided.

Public assessments of both government and opposition remain starkly negative. Seventy percent of respondents rate the government’s overall performance unfavourably, while 68% express a negative view of Mitsotakis personally. Economic policy attracts the harshest criticism, with 78% evaluating it negatively, followed closely by concerns over democratic standards at 77%.

The opposition fares little better. Eighty-one percent of respondents rate PASOK’s performance as the main opposition party negatively, while 79% hold an unfavourable opinion of party leader Nikos Androulakis.

Concerns about the country’s trajectory remain acute. High prices are identified as the single most pressing problem, cited by 45% of respondents. Broader economic concerns follow at 35%, while 24% point to a crisis of institutions. At the same time, public sympathy for social protest remains strong: 75% consider farmers’ demands fair, and 63% view the methods of their mobilisations as justified.

In terms of personal popularity, Zoe Konstantopoulou emerges as the most positively viewed political leader, with an approval rating of 44%, up four points in a single month. She is followed by Mitsotakis at 31% and Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

When asked who is most suitable to serve as prime minister, however, the largest single response is “no one,” chosen by 29% of respondents. Mitsotakis follows with 27%, while Konstantopoulou is selected by 8%. Tsipras, Androulakis and Kyriakos Velopoulos each receive 6%, and Karystianou appears for the first time in this category with 2%.

The survey also touches on international perceptions. Negative views of Donald Trump rise sharply, with 75% of respondents expressing an unfavourable opinion, up from 62% a month earlier. Looking ahead, 51% believe the European Union and the United States are likely to follow increasingly separate political paths in the near future, while 41% expect the transatlantic alliance to remain intact.