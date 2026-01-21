A “Red Code” alert—the highest warning level—has been issued for several regions, including parts of southern and central Greece, the Athens metropolitan area, Thessaly, and western Macedonia.

Greece is preparing for a spell of extreme weather expected to affect the country from Wednesday into early Thursday, with authorities placing the state mechanism on high alert and urging citizens to follow official guidance closely.

An interministerial coordination meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Giannis Kefalogiannis, Greece’s Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, as forecasts point to a serious deterioration of weather conditions nationwide. The meeting brought together representatives of all relevant ministries, Civil Protection agencies, regional governors, and local authorities, focusing on operational readiness and inter-agency coordination in the hours ahead.

The meeting followed a session of the Scientific Risk Assessment Committee, while the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) issued an Emergency Weather Bulletin. According to the bulletin, Greece is expected to face heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, intense snowfall in some areas, and strong to gale-force winds, conditions that could disrupt transport and pose risks to public safety.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Kefalogiannis stressed the need for maximum vigilance, full operational preparedness, and constant communication among all involved bodies and the National Civil Protection Operations Coordination Center. He announced that the Fire Service has been placed on heightened alert, with particular attention on the wider Athens region, where personnel and equipment are on general standby. Special response units, including mountain rescue and disaster management teams, have been strategically deployed as part of the activated emergency plan.

Other key services, including the Armed Forces, police, coast guard, electricity and water utilities, emergency medical services, and motorway operators, have also been placed on increased readiness. Regional authorities and municipalities have been instructed to activate their local coordination mechanisms without delay.

In parallel, the Ministry of Interior announced special arrangements for the public sector on Wednesday, allowing public employees who cannot safely commute to be absent from work without penalty. Teleworking is being encouraged wherever possible, while essential and frontline services will continue to operate under special instructions.