Greece formally welcomed its newest frontline warship on Thursday, as the FDI frigate Kimon arrived in the Saronic Gulf in a high-profile ceremony underscoring the country’s broader defence modernisation drive.

The event was attended by President of the Hellenic Republic Konstantinos Tasoulas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias.

Speaking during the reception, Mr Dendias described the day as a milestone for both Greece and its armed forces, noting that the frigate is now operating in Greek and Aegean waters. He highlighted the ship’s advanced Standard 2 Plus Plus configuration, calling it the most powerful frigate of its class currently in service worldwide. According to the defence minister, Kimon is a central element of Greece’s national deterrence posture, enhancing the country’s ability to prevent aggression and protect its sovereignty and maritime rights.

The arrival of Kimon reflects Greece’s ongoing effort to upgrade its military capabilities under the long-term “Agenda 2030” defence strategy. The plan aims to transform the armed forces into a highly integrated, information-driven system capable of responding to modern and complex security challenges. In this context, advanced platforms such as Kimon are seen not merely as warships, but as key nodes in a broader network of data collection, analysis and rapid response.

The frigate is the first FDI HN (Belharra-class) vessel, hull number F-601, to be delivered to the Hellenic Navy. Shortly before noon, it entered the Saronic Gulf and later docked at the Salamis Naval Base, the country’s main naval facility. Its formal integration into the fleet will now proceed through a series of certifications, sea trials, crew training and gradual assumption of operational roles.

President Tasoulas arrived aboard the frigate by helicopter and was received by Greece’s top military leadership and the ship’s commanding officer. After touring the vessel’s operations centre, he exchanged symbolic gifts with the crew, emphasising the historic significance of the moment. In his remarks, the President said the arrival of Kimon, a sixth-generation warship, decisively strengthens Greece both materially and psychologically, reinforcing the country’s naval power and overall deterrent capability. He described the event as tangible proof that Greece’s new naval doctrine—focused on safeguarding sovereignty and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean—is now being put into practice.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Prime Minister Mitsotakis echoed this sentiment, saying the ship’s arrival had generated a sense of pride among those present and among the wider public following the event. He framed Kimon as part of a continuous effort to modernise Greece’s armed forces, not only through new equipment but also through investment in personnel. Stressing that Greece’s deterrent capacity must remain unquestioned, he said the country aims to project stability and reliability in a strategically sensitive region. He also announced that the remaining three Belharra-class frigates ordered by Greece are expected to join the navy within the next 18 months.

Concluding the ceremony, Mr Dendias described the induction of Kimon as symbolic of a broader transition. He said Greece’s armed forces are moving away from a traditional model based solely on platforms and weapon systems toward a more holistic approach centred on information superiority, interoperability and rapid decision-making. In this framework, the new frigate is intended to play a key role in deterring threats and ensuring Greece’s national security in an increasingly volatile regional environment.