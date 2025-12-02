Under the terms of the offering, existing shareholders will receive one subscription right per share, enabling them to acquire one new share for every eight rights they hold.

Investors responded warmly on Monday to Theon International PLC’s plan to raise roughly €150 million through a rights issue, a move that immediately drew attention across European markets. The defense-technology company announced it would issue 8.62 million new shares at €17.40 each—a price reflecting a steep 30.8% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price of €25.15, based on the stock’s November 28 close on Euronext Amsterdam.

Despite an initial dip to €24.50 when the news broke, the share price quickly reversed course, rallying to €26.75 and marking an intraday gain of 9.18%. The sharp rebound was largely attributed to the deeply discounted offer price, which investors viewed as compelling relative to both current trading levels and the post-rights theoretical valuation. The relatively modest size of the capital increase, measured against Theon’s market capitalization and growth outlook, also reassured the market by limiting concerns over shareholder dilution.

Under the terms of the offering, existing shareholders will receive one subscription right per share, enabling them to acquire one new share for every eight rights they hold. The rights detach on December 2, with December 3 set as the record date. Trading in the rights will continue until December 11, and shareholders will be able to exercise them through December 15. Any rights that remain unexercised will be allocated through a private placement to institutional investors, at a price not lower than the offer price.

A central pillar of confidence in the transaction is the commitment from Venetus Limited and CHRE Investments Limited—both controlled by Theon’s founder, Christian Hadjiminas—to subscribe for approximately €107 million worth of new shares, representing 71% of the issuance. Their support comes with a 180-day lock-up period for both the company and its major shareholders, subject to standard exceptions.

The company expects to announce the final outcome of the rights issue on December 15. The newly issued shares are scheduled to begin trading on Euronext on December 18, 2025.