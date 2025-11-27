The court prohibited Trendyol from using or distributing any products bearing the “MASSARO” trademark

As the European Parliament and the European Commission move to tighten regulations on platforms such as Temu, Shein, AliExpress and Trendyol—citing persistent violations of EU standards and the sale of illegal or non-compliant products—the experience of one Greek company highlights why closer scrutiny of Chinese and Turkish e-commerce giants is becoming increasingly urgent.The case has unfolded as a classic David-and-Goliath battle.

Earlier this month, the Greek apparel company GRUPPO PAPARAZZI – Knitwear Industry Ltd. won a legal dispute it had initiated against Trendyol, the Turkish e-commerce powerhouse that has rapidly expanded its footprint in the Greek market. On 21 November 2025, the Athens Single-Member Court of First Instance issued an interim injunction partially granting the Greek company’s request for protective measures. The court prohibited Trendyol from using or distributing any products bearing the “MASSARO” trademark, a brand owned exclusively by GRUPPO PAPARAZZI, and imposed a €10,000 fine for every future violation of the order.

With decades of presence in the men’s fashion sector and several registered brand names, GRUPPO PAPARAZZI brought the matter to court through its attorney, Yiannis Samelis. The company accused Trendyol of distributing large quantities of counterfeit products in the Greek market that carried its registered trademark. In its application—examined in Trendyol’s absence—the Greek company argued that the alleged infringement directly undermined its commercial identity, harmed its reputation and constituted unlawful competitive conduct.

The court’s ruling temporarily obliges Trendyol to halt all use of the “MASSARO” trademark on products sold in Greece and to stop offering any clothing that bears the brand or even the word “MASSARO.” This represents the first layer of judicial protection ahead of the main trial, which will ultimately determine the outcome of the dispute. Alongside the injunction, GRUPPO PAPARAZZI has also pursued criminal action. According to its filings, Trendyol’s representatives have been reported for trademark infringement, violations of unfair-competition laws and fraud, and the Greek company has filed a €500,000 damages claim.

What is particularly noteworthy is that GRUPPO PAPARAZZI’s legal efforts are intended not only to safeguard its own rights but also to set a precedent that could deter similar practices by major global e-commerce platforms. The case is expected to advance further in both civil and criminal courts.