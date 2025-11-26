The decision to take full control of Hellenic Lotteries comes at a highly strategic moment, coinciding with the ongoing international tender for the new concession of the State Lotteries.

OPAP, through OPAP Investment Ltd, is moving ahead with the full acquisition of Hellenic Lotteries by purchasing the minority stake held by Scientific Games Global Gaming S.a.r.l.

It emerged yesterday that OPAP’s management decided on 7 November 2025 to acquire the stake for a price equal to the total nominal value of the shares—€49.5. The amount will be paid in full and in cash to Scientific Games. Once the transaction is completed, OPAP Investment Ltd will hold 100% of Hellenic Lotteries.

The decision to take full control of Hellenic Lotteries comes at a highly strategic moment, coinciding with the ongoing international tender for the new concession of the State Lotteries. The current contract between Hellenic Lotteries S.A. and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF/TAIPED) expires on 1 May 2026.

On 18 June 2025, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (the “Superfund”) published in the Official Journal of the European Union a call for expressions of interest for the exclusive production, operation, distribution, promotion, and general management of the State Lotteries for a period of at least 10 years. The first phase of the tender concluded on 23 July 2025.

OPAP Investment Ltd submitted an expression of interest, as did BrightStar Global Solutions Corporation. Following evaluation of the submissions, the Superfund selected OPAP Investment Ltd as the shortlisted candidate for Phase B of the process.

On 7 November 2025, OPAP Investment Ltd submitted its binding offer, accompanied by a €5 million letter of guarantee issued by OPAP on its behalf. On 19 November 2025, the Superfund’s Board of Directors named OPAP Investment Ltd as the preferred bidder and invited the company to submit an improved financial proposal after opening the initial one.

The improved offer was submitted on 21 November 2025, marking the final stage in awarding the new State Lotteries concession.

The rights to be granted under the new concession include the Instant State Lottery (scratch games), the Housing State Lottery, the Popular Lottery (Laïko), the State Lottery for Social Welfare, the National Lottery, and the Extraordinary or Special Lottery drawn by the European Lotteries Association (AELLE).